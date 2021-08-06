Reuters Events launches Hydrogen North America 2021

Reuters Events have announced that it is set to launch Hydrogen North America (30 November - 1 December 2021, online). Through monthly content and two-day summit hosting 1500 digital attendees, Reuters Events will provide hydrogen professionals the information and connections they need for expansion in North America. Hydrogen Europe will precede this event in the same week on 2 - 3 December 2021.

The agenda will cover five key themes:

Policy support for hydrogen: learn the steps towards a reliable and consistent national incentive scheme for both supply and demand. Private finance sector support: understand the roadmap towards cost reduction for decarbonised hydrogen, how to de-risk deployment and ensure commercial viability of projects. Addressing challenges in production: explore the steps involved in effective cost reduction, improving durability and distribution, both locally and internationally. The fundamental role of storage: discuss how to tackle the risk of storing CO 2 for long periods of time and finding economic use to storage. End-use and tackling the demand issue: find out about commercial viability of transportation and maritime application, as well as steps involved in decarbonising aviation.

Industry-leading speakers include:

Andy Walz - President of Americas Fuels and Lubricants, Chevron.

Craig Scott - Group Manager Advanced Business Strategy, Toyota.

Dave Edwards - Director and Advocate for Hydrogen Energy, Air Liquide.

Zac Lowe – Director, Southern Company.

Chris Cannata – Director, Hydrogen – EDF Renewables North America.

Kim Carnahan- Director, Disruption Technologies, Engie.

Neil Beup – Head of Global Governmental Affairs, Linde.

Teresa Cooke – President, California Hydrogen Association.

Jeff Bechdel – Senior Director, FTI Consulting.

David Sanders – Managing Director, Global Clean Energy Practice, FTI Consulting.

“The North American hydrogen roadmap for the next 10 years is ambitious. To support such important objectives, Hydrogen North America will connect the dots between all production, distribution, and application businesses, alongside policy makers and financiers. Now more than ever, we need to think big. That means large-scale projects, off-taker agreements and global trade to advance the hydrogen economy in North America” – Diana Dropol, Project Director – Hydrogen North America, Reuters Events.

North America is setting the perfect scene for a hydrogen economy of scale. With projections to help reach decarbonisation goals being widely recognised, now is the time to define your role in the world of hydrogen.

