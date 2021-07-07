Blueleaf Energy welcomes new Chief Executive Officer

GIG portfolio company, Blue Leaf Energy Asia Pte Limited (Blueleaf Energy), has announced the appointment of Raghuram (Ram) Natarajan as Chief Executive Officer.

Based in Singapore, Mr Natarajan will spearhead Blueleaf’s expansion plans in the Asia-Pacific region and lead its rapidly growing team. Mr Natarajan brings 15 years of senior leadership experience in wind, solar and battery storage solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. In his previous positions as APAC Chief Executive Officer with Juwi and Mainstream Renewable Power, Mr Natarajan managed the development of over 5 GW of renewable energy projects and delivered close to 2 GW of solar and wind projects into commercial operation and long-term asset management.

"We are delighted to welcome Ram as the CEO of Blueleaf. With his solid track record of delivering renewable assets across the Asia-Pacific region, Ram is the ideal person to lead Blueleaf into its next phase of rapid growth”, says Oliver Lewis, Senior Managing Director, Green Investment Group in Asia

Blueleaf Energy is a leading renewable energy company, specialising in the delivery of world-class solar projects. The company is also exploring opportunities to acquire and develop onshore wind and storage projects across the Asia-Pacific region. Over the past 20 years, it has developed, built and operated almost 2 GW of solar capacity across the globe, including over 500 MW in the Asia-Pacific region.

Through its platforms and partnerships, GIG has a global solar development portfolio of over 20 GW.

Blueleaf Energy is a GIG portfolio company operating on a standalone basis.

