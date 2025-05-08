HUSUM WIND 2025 kicks off with major offshore excursion

To mark the start of HUSUM WIND 2025, a special industry event will take place at sea on 15 September 2025: a full-day offshore excursion departing from Hamburg, which, in terms of scope and concept, represents the largest of its kind in the European wind market in the past 15 years. Industry professionals, exhibitors, and companies will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the development of offshore wind energy utilisation over the past 15 years. The tour will include sites ranging from the first installations dating back to 2010 to the latest and largest generation of 15-MW turbines. The excursion is organised by Messe Husum & Congress in collaboration with the industry network WAB e.V. and the ferry operator FRS Helgoline.

Offshore wind energy will also be a central topic at HUSUM WIND 2025, which takes place this year from 16 – 19 September. As one of the leading platforms for the wind industry in the German-speaking region, the trade fair showcases innovations, projects and developments in both the onshore and offshore sectors. Particular focus is placed on the growing importance of offshore generation for the future of energy supply.

Offshore wind energy is considered an essential pillar of the energy transition in Germany and neighbouring markets. The installed 9200 MW of capacity in the North and Baltic Seas currently make a significant contribution to climate-friendly electricity generation; numerous new projects are either planned or already under construction. To achieve the targeted climate goals and ensure energy security, Germany is aiming for a substantial expansion of offshore wind capacity.

During the full-day tour, 25 offshore projects operated by leading companies such as EnBW, EWE, Ørsted, RWE, Vattenfall, Ocean Breeze Energy, and the transmission system operator TenneT Offshore will be visited. In addition to facilities already in operation, the itinerary also includes projects currently under construction, such as Borkum Riffgrund 3 and EnBW He Dreiht. Expert commentary on board will provide in-depth information on current technologies and processes. The high-speed catamaran Halunder Jet, operated by FRS Helgoline, will depart Hamburg at 7 am on Monday, 15 September, and return at around 7 pm. A full catering service will be provided for participants. In addition, the excursion offers a platform for professional exchange and networking in an exclusive setting at sea.

Participation Terms | Prices:

For industry professionals: €349.00 (including catering and a free one-day ticket for HUSUM WIND 2025, valid for a day of your choice).

For exhibitors and companies: Ticket: €279.00 per ticket (including catering, excluding trade fair ticket).

From 10 tickets: €259.00 per ticket (including catering, excluding trade fair ticket).