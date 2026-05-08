Energy Systems Catapult shines spotlight on SMEs at All-Energy 2026

Energy Systems Catapult will host a new Scale-Up Zone at the All-Energy 2026 conference in Glasgow from 13 – 14 May, bringing together some of the UK's most promising energy innovators on a national stage.

The Zone will showcase high-potential SMEs, providing investors and potential partners a chance to build relationships with key innovators driving the UK's energy transition.

The Scale-Up Zone will feature a diverse cohort of innovators including UrbanChain, Grid Edge, Keen AI, Urban Tide, and Power Up Off Grid, showcasing cutting-edge solutions across flexibility, digital energy systems, data, and clean power.

Alice Johnson, Business Lead for Innovator Support at Energy Systems Cata-pult, said: “SMEs are at the heart of our mission. As the energy system evolves at pace – shaped by clean energy targets, market uncertainty, rapid technological change and unparalleled opportunities for economic growth – the need to accelerate innovation and scale-up high potential UK innovators has never been greater.

“Our Scale-Up Zone is designed to create a practical, high-impact environment where innovators can showcase their work, build meaningful partnerships with attendees, and accelerate their route to market.”

For attendees, the Zone offers direct access to near-to-market innovation, clearer insight into the UK's energy innovation pipeline, and easier routes to partnerships, pilots, and investment.

As well as exhibiting at the conference, featured innovators will take to the event’s theatre to share the stories behind their solutions. From early-stage break-throughs to scaling impact, this is a chance to hear directly from the pioneers driving the energy transition:

Innovation in action: Discover a range of breakthrough technologies tackling today’s energy and sustainability challenges.

Founder journeys: Hear first-hand from innovators about the realities of building, testing, and scaling green solutions.

Lessons learned: Gain practical insights into overcoming technical, commercial, and regulatory hurdles.

What’s next: Explore the future potential of these technologies and opportunities for collaboration across the energy ecosystem.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!