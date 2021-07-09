Mainstream Renewable Power energises Chilean wind and solar energy platform

Mainstream Renewable Power has fully energised its 571MW Cóndor portfolio, the first phase of the company’s 1.35 GW Andes Renovables wind and solar power generation platform in Chile.

The milestone was marked by Francisco López, the country’s Under Secretary for Energy, who toured Mainstream Renewable Energy’s Tchamma wind farm and met the local team.

This development means that the Cóndor portfolio has begun supplying energy to Chile’s National Electricity System, and has commenced the tests prior to the start of commercial operation in order to guarantee the optimal functioning of the asset.

Once the Cóndor portfolio reaches full generation, expected during 2H2021, it will supply more than 680 000 Chilean households with 100% renewable energy.

The portfolio comprises three wind farms and one solar farm in the regions of Antofagasta, Atacama and Biobío.

The Cóndor portfolio is the first of three that makes up the company’s Andes Renovables platform in Chile, which covers seven wind and three solar photovoltaic (PV) generation assets, representing an investment of approximately US$1.8 billion and an installed capacity of more than 1.35 GW of clean energy.

The second stage, Huemul (630 MW), reached financial close in September 2020, and the final stage, Copihue (148.5 MW), reached financial close on 30 June 2021.

