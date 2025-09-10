Gripple unveils innovative new cable hanger at RE+ 2025

Gripple®, an award-winning manufacturer of time-saving BOS products for the solar industry, will unveil its newest innovation in above-ground cable management at RE+ 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 8 – 11.

Attendees are invited to Booth V10330 to see Gripple’s game-changing new high-capacity cable management system in action and to gain insights directly from Gripple industry experts. Gripple is also scheduled to host information sessions at the RE+ Innovation Theatre stage Thursday 11 September, from 9:30 – 9:55 AM and 10:00 – 10:25 AM.

Setting a new benchmark in installation speed and reliability, Gripple’s newest cable-management system leverages a robust twin catenary structure that forms a rigid, fence-like support, minimising sway and reducing sag for exceptional ground clearance and cable security even in harsh weather conditions. The extremely durable hanger components are engineered from UV-stabilised, glass-filled nylon 66, delivering high strength, heat and corrosion resistance, and electrical insulating properties for a service life exceeding 30 years. The system’s best-in-class load rating allows for significantly wider spans between hangers, which greatly reduces material costs and labour requirements vs typical systems.

The hangers can be installed onto the catenary in 5 sec., with a simple snap fix mechanism that prevents any lateral movement, significantly streamlining the installation process and enhancing overall system security. Time-trials also show that up to 100 ft. of 750 kcmil cable can be installed per minute, making it up to 50% faster than other catenary systems. The system accommodates up to 24 runs of 1000 kcmil cable, handling high-capacity requirements with ease while avoiding potential derating through proper cable separation.

Gripple’s new system delivers a true breakthrough in cable management, providing a hassle-free, cost-effective, and code-compliant solution designed to tackle even the most demanding cable management challenges. Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth V10330 to connect with Gripple’s expert team and discover first-hand how they can transform their next project.

