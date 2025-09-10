 Skip to main content
  Shaping tomorrow's district heating ft. Göteborg Energi | Atlas Copco Group

Shaping tomorrow’s district heating ft. Göteborg Energi | Atlas Copco Group

Innovation and durability can go together. In the 1980s, a heat pump by Atlas Copco Group began turning wastewater into energy, to provide heating for the Swedish city of Gothenburg. The solution still runs today and is a perfect example of innovation that stands the test of time.

