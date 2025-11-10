GlobalData: France renewable power capacity to reach 163.1 GW in 2035

France is accelerating its clean energy transition, supported by expanding wind and solar deployment, modernisation of hydropower, and strong government policy backing. The country’s cumulative renewable power capacity is forecast to reach 163.1 GW by 2035, up from 59.1 GW in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2024 – 2035, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report, France Power Market Trends and Analysis by Capacity, Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035, reveals that wind and solar will remain the main growth drivers of renewable energy development in the country. Onshore wind capacity is projected to increase from 22.9 GW in 2024 to 36 GW by 2035, while offshore wind will expand rapidly from 1.5 GW to 10.7 GW, driven by large scale projects in Normandy and Brittany, supported through Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions and the government’s offshore acceleration strategy.

Solar PV is also set for strong expansion, growing from 30.5 GW in 2024 to 111.2 GW by 2035, aided by rooftop programmes, agrivoltaic projects, and regional energy community initiatives. Biopower and small hydropower will continue to contribute to renewable diversification, backed by the National Hydropower Strategy, which promotes modernisation and flexibility upgrades in existing facilities.

Mohammed Ziauddin, Power Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “While nuclear power continues to be the cornerstone of France’s low carbon electricity system, capacity growth over the forecast period remains limited, increasing marginally from 61.4 GW in 2024 to 63 GW by 2035. The Grand Carénage programme aimed at extending reactor lifetimes, along with plans for six new EPR2 reactors, will ensure long term energy security alongside expanding renewables.”

France’s updated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP 2024) and Multiannual Energy Plan (PPE) provide a clear framework to accelerate clean energy deployment. Policy measures such as the shift from feed-in tariffs to CfDs, the National Hydrogen Strategy backed by €7 billion (US$8.3 billion) in funding, and grid upgrades led by RTE are enhancing investor confidence and system flexibility.

However, the country’s power sector continues to face structural challenges, including permitting delays, local opposition to onshore wind, and grid bottlenecks in renewable rich regions like Occitanie and Nouvelle Aquitaine. Curtailment levels have risen, reflecting the need for faster infrastructure development and stronger co-ordination between grid expansion and renewable deployment.

Zia concluded: “France’s growing renewable capacity, supported by strong policy alignment, offshore wind expansion, and grid modernisation, marks a key step in strengthening its energy resilience and low carbon trajectory. With nuclear stability complemented by rapid renewable growth, the country is well positioned to maintain system reliability and continue its progress toward a decarbonised energy future.”

