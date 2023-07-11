vHive introduce solution for wind turbine inspection

vHive, an established software company specialising in enterprise asset digitisation, announces its turnkey capabilities for the wind turbine industry. Leveraging its autonomous data capture technology, the company enables precise and rapid capture of wind turbines at scale, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.

Traditional methods of capturing wind turbine field data such as climbing, ground-based zoom photo capture, and manual drone piloting have been time-consuming and costly. vHive's turnkey solution facilitates scalable and fast inspections without the typical need to repeatedly rotate the blades to inspect each of them independently. By leveraging low-cost, off-the-shelf hardware powered by vHive's autonomous multi-drone technology, downtime is significantly reduced. With drone pilot-independent operations eliminating the need for professional pilots, and increased accuracy through AI, wind farm operators can achieve consistent and comprehensive data gathering for repeatable and comparable analysis. The company’s track record in enterprise asset digitisation across the infrastructure landscape, and through its global footprint, vHive can support wind turbine farm owners and other key players in the wind industry in digitising their assets worldwide.

"We are excited to introduce our turnkey solution for the wind turbine industry," said Tomer Daniel, Co-Founder and CTO at vHive. "With ample room for growth in this rapidly expanding industry, wind farm operators continually seek cutting-edge technologies to enhance their efficiency. Our autonomous data acquisition and innovative Digital Twin platform offer a significant advantage over traditional methods, allowing wind farm operators to strategically digitise their assets, improve operational efficiency and minimise output degradation."

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.