Iain Sinclair appointed as Global Energy Group Executive Director of Renewables and Energy Transition

Global Energy Group has appointed to the newly created role of Executive Director of Renewables and Energy Transition with plans to launch a new operation in Edinburgh, Scotland.



Ian Sinclair

The former professional rugby player, who has over 18 years’ experience in senior energy and infrastructure roles, previously held managing director positions at Forth Steel and Murray Plate Group.

Inverness headquartered Global Energy Group has established itself as a major player in offshore wind, investing £90 million to date in its Port of Nigg facility in the Cromarty Firth, Scotland, to enable major infrastructure projects. The firm, which employs more than 1500 people, has delivered significant contracts for both Beatrice and Moray East offshore wind farms in Scotland.



Offshore Jackets destined for Moray East Offshore Windfarm arrive at the Port of Nigg facility in the Cromarty Firth, Scotland.

Mr Sinclair will join the senior management team and have a group wide remit to develop opportunities in offshore wind, green and blue hydrogen and sustainable infrastructure. He will be responsible for developing plans that utilise the company’s oil and gas skills and experience as it further diversifies in line with clients’ needs.