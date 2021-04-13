Iberdrola completes construction of first turbine at Australian wind and solar park

Iberdrola has completed construction of the first wind turbine at its AUS$500 million 317 MW hybrid wind and solar Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park in South Australia.

The landmark moment sees the completion of the first of 50 Vestas wind turbines that will be installed on the site, each with a capacity of 4.2 MW. The project will also include the installation of nearly 250 000 Longi solar PV panels. Installation of the wind turbines and solar panels is expected to be completed before the end of 2021.

Ross Rolfe, CEO of Infigen Energy, part of the Iberdrola Group “We are delighted to achieve this milestone at the Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park. The project creates approximately 200 jobs during construction and around 20 full time roles during commercial operation. The park’s renewable electricity output will be enough to power 180 000 households each year. Investing in this project is part of Iberdrola’s ambitious growth strategy in Australia, one that puts customers at the heart of the renewable energy transition by providing them with reliable and affordable clean energy.”

