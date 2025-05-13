Biofuels International Conference & Expo 2025 returns to Brussels

The 16th annual Biofuels International Conference & Expo will once again take place in Brussels this June, uniting key players from the global biofuels sector at a pivotal moment for energy security and climate resilience. This year’s event will explore the critical role biofuels play in Europe’s renewable energy transition, amidst ongoing regulatory developments and technological advancements.

The conference will run alongside the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Summit and the International Biogas Congress & Expo, providing delegates with access to all three co-located events for enhanced networking and collaboration.

Top industry experts leading the discussion

The 2025 edition of the Biofuels International Conference & Expo will feature an exceptional line-up of experts who will offer their insights on the future of biofuels and the renewable energy transition.

Confirmed speakers:

André Paula Santos, Head of EU Policy – Bioenergy, Nufarm: Providing insights into the EU bioenergy policy landscape and how biofuels contribute to Europe’s energy security.

Ina Chiri?a, Associate Director, Biofuels Value Chain Service, S&P Global Commodity Insights: Offering a market outlook on European biofuels, examining supply and demand in the face of shifting regulations and geopolitical pressures.

Cornelius Claeys, Head of Market Intelligence, Neste: Discussing global renewable fuel market trends, growth strategies, and investment opportunities.

Valentina Stekovic, Senior Sustainability Advisor, AFS Energy: Examining recent updates to the EU Emissions Trading System (EU-ETS) and biofuels’ role in Europe’s climate strategy.

Craig Winneker, Director of Communications, ePURE: Highlighting ethanol’s role in helping Europe achieve strategic energy autonomy and decarbonising the transportation sector.

Barbara Smailagic, Fuels Policy Officer, Transport & Environment: Providing updates on the RED III and Fit-for-55 policies and their impact on biofuels’ role in the EU’s renewable energy transition.

Barinder J S Ghai, Director Technical Marketing and New Business Development, EMEA, Alleima: Exploring the technical aspects of advanced materials in biofuels applications, focusing on sustainability and performance.

Daniel de Miguel, Biofuels Business Development, Market Intelligence & Regulation, MOEVE (formerly CEPSA): Focusing on the maritime sector’s decarbonisation and the importance of biofuels in reducing emissions in shipping.

Xavier Noyon, Secretary General, European Biodiesel Board (EBB): Examining the implementation of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) and its impact on biodiesel and other biofuels.

Artem Hammerschmidt, Head of Vegoils & Biofuels Research, Ceras Analytics: Providing a global feedstock outlook for biofuels, highlighting trends and sustainability challenges in sourcing raw materials.

Olivier Bobin, PhD, Founder & Scientific Director, CIRAM: Exploring circular alternatives to fossil fuels, particularly focusing on solid recovered fuels (SRFs) from waste and their application in biofuels.

Bo Gleerup, Founder & Co-owner & Sales Director, Nordic Green: Discussing how advanced biofuels projects can become more profitable, providing strategies for improving project efficiency and outcomes.

Ajay Kumar, Senior Vice President & Chief of Powertrain System Development, Maruti Suzuki India: Sharing a case study on biofuels in India’s passenger transport sector, highlighting the role of renewable fuels in decarbonising mobility.

Brittany Hook, Business Development Director, HutanBio: Offering insights on the long-term future of biofuels, particularly in the context of Europe’s energy transition and the biofuels industry’s role in reaching net-zero goals.

This extensive line-up of speakers, representing a wide array of industry leaders, will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the biofuels sector in the coming years.

