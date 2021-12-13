BW Solar Holding Inc., a subsidiary of BW Solar Inc., and Capital Power have signed a Membership Interest Purchase and Sale Agreement whereby Capital Power will acquire 100% of a portfolio of 20 solar and energy storage development sites in the US. The acquisition provides Capital Power with an attractive solar and storage platform for continued growth in the rapidly growing solar market in the US.
The portfolio has a total generation capacity of approximately 1298 MWac, with sites ranging in size from 15 MWac to 340 MWac. The portfolio also offers the potential to co-locate over 1200 MWh of energy storage. The majority of the projects are in the MISO, PJM, and SERC electricity markets and all are in the interconnection queues of their respective regional transmission organisation. The portfolio has attractive constructability characteristics. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, and it is anticipated that sites will be construction-ready by 2024 with commercial operation dates between 2025 and 2026.
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/special-reports/13122021/capital-power-acquires-solar-and-energy-storage-sites-from-bw-solar/