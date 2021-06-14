Energy Global Spotlight with Watlow

Energy Global Editor, Lydia Woellwarth, was recently joined by Tim Bruewer, Senior Marketing Analyst for Watlow’s Energy & Environmental Technologies business, to delve deeper into Watlow's recent article in Energy Global.

Tim has many years of experience and expertise in industry focused applications such as concentrated solar power and energy storage. Being part of a team of thermal systems experts in this focused industry enables Tim to provide relevant and valuable guidance on which the approach to designing these systems is most reliable and efficient.

This special Spotlight session will recap some of the points discussed in Watlow’s article entitled ‘Handling the heat’, which featured in Energy Global’s Spring issue. This article discusses the role of molten salt heat management in solar thermal plants.

