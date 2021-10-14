REA comments on UK Government’s decarbonisation commitments

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology’s (REA) has welcomed the UK Government’s commitment to decarbonise the UK’s electricity system by 2035. However, the Association says that this target could be met sooner – and with a larger proportion of renewable energy and clean technology – with the right support.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng MP, pledged to decarbonise the UK’s electricity system by 2035, bringing forward by 15 years the government’s commitment to a fully decarbonised power system by 2050, set out in its ‘Energy white paper: Powering our net zero future’.

However, the REA says that this target could have been even bolder, with their Strategy setting out a plan to transition to a net zero grid by 2032. They say that, for these ambitions to be met, the UK Government must provide detailed policy that supports the rapid deployment of a wide range of renewable and clean technologies – including wind, solar, bioenergy, marine, and geothermal – in the upcoming Net Zero Strategy. When also considering the urgent need to electrify significant proportions of heat and transport, the Association says the UK Government must move quickly and decisively.

Earlier this week, Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), joined Bright Blue’s panel discussion at the Conservative Party Conference: ‘Green grid, smart system? The UK’s low-carbon energy’. Dr Skorupska reiterated the findings of ETRI2021, saying the UK risks missing its decarbonisation targets without urgent action to increase grid flexibility.

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of REA, said: “It is very welcome that the Government has committed to decarbonising the UK’s electricity system by 2035. Firm, long-term policy is now needed to ensure that this target is met including; regular CfD auctions; routes to market for large scale energy storage and BECCS; plus a grid that appropriately rewards flexibility. We look forward to receiving the upcoming Net Zero Strategy in the coming weeks and hope that it will provide detailed and wide-ranging support for all renewables and clean technologies.

“However, we believe that the Government could be even bolder in its ambitions, with our Strategy setting out a plan which could see a net zero grid delivered by 2032. There is an urgent need to electrify significant proportions of heat and transport quickly and decisively, and there is much more work to do to increase grid flexibility to support the energy transition.

“In short, this is a positive commitment, but one that now needs to be backed up by substantive policy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.