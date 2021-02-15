DOE clean energy funding welcomed by API

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has welcomed new clean energy research and development funding unveiled by the US Department of Energy (DOE) under President Biden. The US$100 million announced under DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy programme aims to identify and help develop cutting-edge, innovative technologies needed to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change.

“Our country has made incredible strides in reducing emissions to generational lows while producing affordable, reliable and cleaner American energy. We are pleased to see the Biden administration investing in innovation to build on this progress and tackle our climate challenges,” API President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Sommers said. “Our industry is committed to working with this administration on developing groundbreaking technologies, as well as prioritising modern infrastructure investments to safely and responsibly deliver American energy.”

Reducing the risks of climate change and strengthening American energy security should go hand-in-hand. The US can maintain a strong domestic energy sector and achieve environmental goals simultaneously, as the natural gas and oil industry has shown over the last decade. The industry has provided low-cost natural gas, driving down CO 2 emissions in the electric power sector while continuing to address methane emission rates, which have declined nearly 70% between 2011 and 2019 in five of the largest US producing regions.

API supports DOE’s commitment to research and development, including in areas that its members are already investing in to find innovative energy solutions, such as:

Direct air capture and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

Decarbonisation infrastructure, such as carbon dioxide pipelines.

Sustainable and efficient fuels.

