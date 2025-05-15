Public ‘sceptical’ about government clean power targets

New polling commissioned by Root-Power, a leading battery energy storage system (BESS) specialist, and undertaken by Savanta, has found that over half (58%) of the English public think that decarbonising the energy grid by 2030 is unlikely, with one-quarter (24%) believing it to be very unlikely.

The grid decarbonisation target forms part of the government’s Clean Power 2030 plan, which also includes ambitions to double onshore wind capacity, triple solar generation, and quadruple offshore wind generation. The public were also hesitant about the government’s ability to meet these targets:

40% believe it is unlikely that the government will meet its target to double onshore wind capacity.

44% believe it is unlikely that the government will meet its target to treble solar generation.

46% believe it is unlikely that the government will meet its target to quadruple offshore wind generation.

The research also polled English councillors, who are often responsible for approving new renewable projects in their areas. Their scepticism of the government’s clean power targets was even higher, with over three-quarters (77%) believing it is unlikely the energy grid will be decarbonised by 2030 and 40% believing it to be very unlikely. Of these, almost half (49%) of Labour councillors believe the government’s target is unlikely to be achieved.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, said: “It’s clear that both the public and councillors understand the scale of the challenge that the government has set itself to reach the Clean Power 2030 milestones. Achieving these targets will be no mean feat, and positive action has already been undertaken to clear the grid connection queue of zombie projects that would have made it near on impossible.

“These actions cannot be taken in isolation and we need a serious acceleration of approval, construction and connection of new renewable projects across the country to show people that these targets can be met.”

Despite the scepticism, the public are in favour of new renewable projects and infrastructure in their area:

57% would support a solar farm, rising to 68% if it contained battery storage.

58% would support an onshore wind farm, rising to 65% if it contained battery storage.

59% would support an offshore wind farm, rising to 66% if it contained battery storage.

59% would support energy transmission infrastructure, such as pylons and substations.

Neil added: “We often hear a lot in the news and from some political leaders about the public objecting to new energy infrastructure in their area, with pylons becoming a particularly hot topic in recent months. These results demonstrate that the public is far more on-board with new projects that perhaps they are given credit for, or that a more vocal minority would have you believe.

“However, there is clearly still work to be done to ensure we bring everyone with us in the transition to clean power. The government’s proposal for communities hosting new energy infrastructure to receive money off their energy bills is a positive step to doing this, but responsible developers should always be looking to ensure projects bring clear community benefits to bring communities with us on this journey.”

