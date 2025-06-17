Shaping the Americas’ future
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
Energy Global,
In the Summer 2025 issue of Energy Global, Glenn Kangisser, Partner, Shu Shu Wong, Counsel, and Grace Kaplow, Associate, Haynes Boone, look at energy trends and transformation across the Americas. This special report lists all the sources used for this article.
References
- NICHOLS, J., KAPLOW, G., and RICHARDS, S., Westlaw Classic, Thomson Reuters, (2025), https://1.next.westlaw.com/Document/I284134a0d9d811ef9caff6ef3ffe32b4/View/FullText.html?transitionType=Default, (Accessed: 12 February 2025).
- ‘About Renewable Energy in Canada’, Natural Resources Canada, (2024), https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy-sources/renewable-energy/about-renewable-energy-canada, (Accessed: 11 February 2025).
- ‘Market Snapshot: Energy demand from data centers is steadily increasing, and AI development is a significant factor’, Canada Energy Regulator, (2024), www.cer-rec.gc.ca/en/data-analysis/energy-markets/market-snapshots/2024/market-snapshot-energy-demand-from-data-centers-is-steadily-increasing-and-ai-development-is-a-significant-factor.html, (Accessed: 20 February 2025).
- ‘Provincial and Territorial Energy Profiles – Alberta’, Canada Energy Regulator, (2024), www.cer-rec.gc.ca/en/data-analysis/energy-markets/provincial-territorial-energy-profiles/provincial-territorial-energy-profiles-alberta.html, (Accessed: 11 February 2025).
- ‘A Brief History of the Alberta Oil Sands’, Oil Sands Magazine, (2024), www.oilsandsmagazine.com/news/2023/9/7/a-brief-history-of-the-alberta-oil-sands, (Accessed: 27 March 2025).
- ‘Powering Canada’s Future: A Clean Electricity Strategy’, Natural Resources Canada, (2025), https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy-sources/powering-canada-s-future-clean-electricity-strategy, (Accessed: 10 February 2025).
- ‘Brazil Country Commercial Guide: Renewable Energy Infrastructure’, International Trade Administration | Trade.gov, (4 December 2023), www.trade.gov/country-commercial-guides/brazil-renewable-energy-infrastructure-0, (Accessed: 10 February 2025).
- ‘The Itaipu Hydroelectric Dam Project, Brazil’, Power Technology, (2020), www.power-technology.com/projects/itaipu-hydroelectric/?cf-view, (Accessed: 25 March 2025).
- ‘Top Five hydro power plants in operation in Brazil’, Power Technology, (9 September 2024), www.power-technology.com/data-insights/top-five-hydro-power-plants-in-operation-in-brazil/, (Accessed: 25 March 2025).
- CAMBERO, F. and SOLOMON, D., ‘Chile selects 6 sites for private lithium projects’, Reuters, (26 September 2024), www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/chile-selects-6-sites-private-lithium-projects-2024-09-26/, (Accessed: 27 March 2025).
- ‘Sonnedix Atacama Solar, one of Chile’s largest solar plants under construction, was visited by Juan Carlos Jobet, Chilean Energy minister’, Sonnedix, (2020), www.sonnedix.com/pl/news/sonnedix-atacama-solar-one-of-chiles-largest-solar-plants-under-construction-was-visited-by-juan-carlos-jobet-chilean-energy-minister, (Accessed: 26 March 2025).
- ‘11 countries leading the charge on renewable energy’, Climate Council, (2024), www.climatecouncil.org.au/11-countries-leading-the-charge-on-renewable-energy/, (Accessed: 10 February 2025).
- ‘Mexico Country Commercial Guide: Renewable Energy’, International Trade Administration | Trade.gov, (5 November 2023), www.trade.gov/country-commercial-guides/mexico-renewable-energy, (Accessed: 11 February 2025).
- ‘Top Five solar PV plants in development in Mexico’, Power Technology, (9 September 2024), www.power-technology.com/data-insights/top-5-solar-pv-plants-in-development-in-mexico/, (Accessed: 25 March 2025).
- ‘Four trends in the energy sector that will shape LATAM in 2024’, Speyside Group, (7 February 2024), www.speyside-group.com/four-trends-in-the-energy-sector-that-will-shape-latam-in-2024/, (Accessed: 11 February 2025).
- ‘Short-Term Energy Outlook: STEO’, U.S. Energy Information Administration, (April 2025), www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/pdf/steo_full.pdf, (Accessed: 20 March 2025).
- ‘U.S. crude oil production established a new record in August 2024’, U.S. Energy Information Administration, (26 November 2024), www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=63824, (Accessed: 28 March 2025).
- JANZEN, N., ‘Canada’s Energy Transformation: An Outlook of Supply and Demand In the 2030s’, RBC Capital Markets, (24 January 2024), https://thoughtleadership.rbc.com/canadas-energy-transformation-an-outlook-of-supply-and-demand-in-the-2030s/, (Accessed: 12 February 2025).
- MOTYKA, M., KEEFE, T. L., HARDIN, K., and AMON, C., ‘2025 Renewable Energy Industry Outlook’, Deloitte Insights, (9 December 2024), www2.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/renewable-energy/renewable-energy-industry-outlook.html, (Accessed 10 February 2025).
- ‘Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects’, The White House, (20 January 2025), www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/temporary-withdrawal-of-all-areas-on-the-outer-continental-shelf-from-offshore-wind-leasing-and-review-of-the-federal-governments-leasing-and-permitting-practices-for-wind-projects/, (Accessed: 10 February 2025).
- FUJII-RAJANI, R. and PATNAIK, S., ‘What will happen to the Inflation Reduction Act under a republican trifecta?’, Brookings, (6 January 2025), www.brookings.edu/articles/what-will-happen-to-the-inflation-reduction-act-under-a-republican-trifecta/, (Accessed: 10 February 2025).
- ‘Powering Canada’s Future: A Clean Electricity Strategy’, Government of Canada, https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy-sources/powering-canada-s-future-clean-electricity-strategy, (Accessed: 12 February 2025).
- ‘Resolved: The United Mexican States should substantially increase private sector participation in its energy industry’, DebateUS, (2024), https://debateus.org/resolved-the-united-mexican-states-should-substantially-increase-private-sector-participation-in-its-energy-industry/, (Accessed: 12 February 2025).
- ‘How Brazil and Chile are leading Latin America’s energy transition’, World Economic Forum, (17 July 2024), www.weforum.org/stories/2024/07/brazil-chile-latin-america-energy-transition/, (Accessed: 10 February 2025).
- WOOD, J., ‘Brazil to offer billions in tax credits for green hydrogen’, Windpower Monthly, www.windpowermonthly.com/article/1895012/brazil-offer-billions-tax-credits-green-hydrogen, (Accessed: 27 March 2025).
- YOKOTA, J., ‘Latin American Electric Utility Regulatory Framework: Signs Of Increased Political Interference’, S&P Global, (9 January 2025), www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/articles/250109-latin-american-electric-utility-regulatory-framework-signs-of-increased-political-interference-13256294, (Accessed: 31 March 2025).
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/special-reports/17062025/shaping-the-americas-future/
You might also like
European Energy secures financing for solar in Australia
European Energy has reached financial close on a long-term portfolio financing package exceeding €70 million to support the development and construction of two utility scale solar photovoltaic projects in Australia.