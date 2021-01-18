Huisman signs letter of intent with CIMC

Huisman has announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore (CIMC) for the delivery of a 2600 Mt Leg Encircling Crane (LEC) for OIM Wind’s BT-220IU Wind Installation Unit. The LOI includes the option for the delivery of a LEC for a second installation unit.

2600 Mt Leg Encircling Crane

In order to be deployed for offshore wind installation, the crane setup of the BT-220IU unit has been optimised. With its 140 m long boom and 2600 Mt lifting capacity, the new LEC enables OIM Wind to install the next and future generation’s wind turbine generators and foundations safely and efficiently. At the highest position, the crane’s main hoist is capable of lifting the maximum load of 2600 Mt with a hook height of approximately 165 m above main deck level.

For this project, Huisman will implement the same robust and proven technology on drive systems and slewing bearings as used for the LECs that the company has been delivering to the offshore wind market over the past years, e.g. to installation vessels Seajacks’ Scylla and Van Oord’s Aeolus. Huisman LECs are characterised by their lightweight yet robust crane designs, with a high level of reliability, positioning accuracy and energy efficiency.

The BT-220IU Wind Installation Unit has been designed by CIMC’s engineering office in Yantai, China, and its subsidiary, Bass Tech AB, Sweden, based on technical input and market knowledge from OIM Wind Ltd. The crane for the first unit will be built at the Huisman production facility in Xiamen, China. Huisman will deploy its Skyhook Crane for the installation of the LEC along its quayside, scheduled for late 2022.

Features and benefits of the Huisman LEC:

A fully electrically driven system, resulting in high positioning accuracy, efficient energy use, reduced maintenance and high reliability

In-house developed slew bearing system, providing highly reliable and accurate positioning of the crane

A unique Lambda boom design ensuring a lightweight and stiff design

Stiff construction of the Lambda shaped boom leading to reduced motion at the crane tip

Small tail swing allowing for optimised utilisation of free deck space.