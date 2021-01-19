Vössing Engineers award Fugro with Suedlink powerline contract

Vössing Engineers have awarded Fugro a geotechnical and water consulting contract to support the route planning, permitting and installation of 106 km of underground power cables on Section 2 of Germany’s new Suedlink powerline.

Approximately 700 km long and due to be completed by 2028, the new Suedlink powerline will effectively transport electricity generated by offshore wind in the north of Germany to meet demand in the south.

Fugro‘s multidisciplinary consultancy services on this wind-energy project include site investigation supervision, hydrogeological expertise and environmental support. Vössing Engineers will then use Fugro’s comprehensive geo-data acquisition, and ground and environmental risk mitigation advice, to optimise the cable route layout to reduce costs, accelerate the schedule and ensure the successful implementation of Section 2.

Wido Schmidt-Heck, Vössing Engineers Project Director, said: “Vössing’s challenge on Section 2 of the Suedlink project is to combine approximately 150 staff from different companies into one exploration, design and permitting team. This consultancy contract with Fugro facilitates that strategic co-operation and we look forward to a successful delivery.”

Dirk Brinschwitz, Fugro’s Project Manager, said: "I am proud to be managing this important energy transition project. At Fugro, our knowledge and services are the foundation of the carbon-neutral and safe energy supplies contributing to a safe and liveable world. Our comprehensive consulting package, which allowed Vössing to form a single multidisciplinary team, was a major factor in Fugro winning this contract award.”

