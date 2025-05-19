All-Energy 2025 breaks last year’s record

Total attendance of more than 13 000 over two days makes All-Energy 2025 a record breaker. The UK’s largest renewable end low carbon energy exhibition and conference, owned and organised by RX, was held 14 – 15 May at Glasgow’s SEC. 2024’s corresponding figure was 11 736.

The increase in attendance was reflected by packed aisles, conference halls, show floor theatres and academic posters (between them they boasted nearly 600 speakers during the two days) and smiles and congratulations in plenty from over 300 exhibiting organisations, many of whom have already re-booked for next year’s silver anniversary event being held at SEC on 13 and 14 May.

“All-Energy 2025 has been our most ambitious and inspiring edition yet,” said Event Manager, Anam Khan. “For the first time, we expanded into SEC’s Hall 3, reflecting the incredible growth of the event, and even with the additional space, the aisles were packed and buzzing with energy from start to finish. From record-breaking attendance to powerful discussions on the future of clean energy, it’s clear that the appetite for innovation and collaboration in the sector has never been stronger.

“We’re incredibly proud to provide a platform that brings together industry leaders, game-changing innovators, policymakers, and the next generation of talent; all under one roof in Glasgow. This event is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together to drive the energy transition forward and engineer a net-zero future.

“Our exhibitors came from all over the UK and Northern Ireland, and also from Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan. They included many of the big names such as ScottishPower, SSEN Transmission, Hitachi Energy UK, Vattenfall, Statkraft, RWE Generation, Innovate UK, and ABB.”

Packed conference halls, rooms, and show floor theatres was very much the order of the day. The programme comprised compelling plenary sessions at the start of each day, and a further 54 sessions on all forms of renewable energy; on decarbonisation of heat, transport, cities/places, and industry; and ‘vital ingredients’ such as the expansion of the grid, hydrogen, energy storage, skills and training, recruitment, investment, PPAs, local energy ED&I, and mental health in the main conference. The seven show floor theatres saw an illuminating mix of presentations and panel discussions; and academic posters provided food for thought and discussion.

On opening morning, the Lomond Auditorium was packed to hear the Deputy First Minister of Scotland, Kate Forbes MSP, give a keynote address. The timing coincided with legislation to establish the publicly owned Great British Energy company formally passing through the UK parliament, meaning Michael Shanks MP, the UK’s Energy Minister, had to remain in London so he filmed a video of his inspiring keynote speech, Professor Sir Jim Skea, Chair of the IPCC also provided a thought-provoking video – both are now on the All-Energy website.

Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower chaired the session which included a panel – Juergen Maier, Chair of Great British Energy, Councillor Susan Aitken, The Leader of Glasgow City Council; Andrew Lever, Director – Energy Transition at the Carbon Trust and Adrian Gillespie, CEO of Scottish Enterprise. Over 620 were in the hall to hear the session with a further 275 in the overflow room..

The Lomond Auditorium was packed again the following day when Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal and Vice Chancellor of Strathclyde University chaired the session with a keynoter address by Chris Stark CBE, Head of Mission Control for Clean Power 2030, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero , followed by a panel discussion featuring Professor Keith Bell, ScottishPower Chair in Smart Grid; Tom Glover, UK Country Chair, RWE; Dhara Vyas, Chief Executive, Energy UK; Rachel Fletcher, Group Director of Regulation and Economics, Octopus Energy; and Darren Davidson, Vice President UK & Ireland, Siemens Energy.

Khan explained: “Networking is key to All-Energy and the Giant Networking Evening, that has been held at the Glasgow Science Centre since the show moved from Aberdeen in 2015, provides a relaxed venue at which the conversations started on stands or as the result of conference sessions can be carried on as well as providing a chance for meeting up with old friends and making new acquaintances. We are grateful to the Rt Hon the Lord Provost of Glasgow for the Civic Reception which is an integral part of an evening that continues to play an important aspect of All-Energy.

She added: “Naturally, I would like to thank exhibitors, speakers, chairs and sponsors for their commitment to the show; and the visitors who came in their thousands, and our sponsors. All-Energy’s headline sponsor, Shepherd and Wedderburn, celebrated its 11th year in the role; other sponsors included Noventa, Hitachi Energy UK, Statkraft, SEFC, Black & Veatch, SGS, Flexitricity, AMSC, XING Mobility Inc and the University of Sheffield. Glasgow Convention Bureau is All-Energy’s official partner; and The Society for Underwater Technology which has been its Learned Society Patron since the very first event. All combine to make this year’s show, set right in the middle of Glasgow’s Climate Week, and during Glasgow’s 850-year celebrations, a very special two days.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

