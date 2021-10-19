Vestas creates business region for Greater Asia

Vestas has in the last year taken strategic steps to strengthen its foundation as well as commercially and organisationally align the company to meet the demands of the future energy market. Welcoming offshore back and optimising the company’s global organisational blueprint, including establishing a new region for Latin America, play a key part in its strategic alignment and it has now announced that as the next step, Vestas will consolidate its two regions China (CHI) and Asia Pacific (ASP) into one, strong business region covering the Greater Asia region, named Asia Pacific (APAC).

The new united region will be led by Purvin Patel, current President of Vestas ASP, and be effective from 1 January 2022.

Henrik Andersen, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, says “The global energy market is changing fast, and key to this development is the fast-growing energy demand in Asia, the continuous maturation of wind energy’s supply chain, as well as offshore wind’s rapid expansion from Europe to the rest of the world. By creating one Vestas business region for Greater Asia, we strengthen our regional setup to serve customers building their portfolio within both onshore and offshore, cater for our substantial supply chain footprint in China and India, establish one united and stronger leadership team, and improve our foundation to build a strong and diverse talent pipeline.”

With the consolidation, Vestas aims to allocate resources most efficiently to execute across manufacturing, construction and service without compromising on safety or quality. More specifically, this includes leveraging competencies across the Greater Asia region even better than at present, especially at its technology and manufacturing hubs in Tianjin, China, and Chennai, India. China will thus continue to play a pivotal role in Vestas’ global setup, serving markets across Asia and the rest of the world.

To reflect the complexity and importance of the company’s footprint in China, Vestas will furthermore sustain a dedicated management team focusing on China. Current President of China, Thomas Keller, will become Chief Financial Officer of Vestas Latin America. The integration planning for the entire region commenced on 18 October 2021, while both regions will run independently to ensure business as usual until fully consolidated on 1 January 2022.

