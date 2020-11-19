Enel Green Power and Novartis enter into renewable energy agreement

Enel Green Power, the renewable energy subsidiary of Enel Group, and Novartis, the global medicines company, have signed a 10 year, 100% renewable virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 78 MW of renewable power. This Pan-European VPPA will start in January 2022 and will help Novartis achieve its goals for 100% renewable electricity and carbon-neutrality across its European operations by 2025.

The energy through this VPPA will be generated by the 179.9 MW TICO wind farm, located in the Spanish province of Zaragoza, which will be operational in early 2022. Through the agreement, the renewable energy provided to Novartis will avoid the annual emission of around 96 400 t of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

This agreement is part of the Novartis commitment to environmental sustainability by helping make the company both energy and climate-resilient. The company aims to drive sustainability through its operations, as well as those of its suppliers, and has set ambitious targets to minimise its impacts on climate, waste, and water. Novartis is committed to using resources efficiently and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which affect the climate.