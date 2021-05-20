Low Carbon Investment Management welcomes new Non-Executive Director

Low Carbon has announced the appointment of Brian Clarke as Non-Executive Director to the board of Low Carbon Investment Management to help accelerate its investment in renewable energy infrastructure.

As a senior investment professional at several infrastructure investment firms, Mr. Clarke has worked with global institutional investors for more than 20 years, assisting them in analysing and investing in large-scale infrastructure projects. He has extensive knowledge of the important role limited partners play in expanding an investment platform’s capabilities through their investments. Similarly, he has built powerful investor relations programmes that seek to ensure a true partnership between the investor and the investment manager, a key principle of Low Carbon. Working with Low Carbon’s senior fund management team, Mr. Clarke will play a key role in the business as it plans to direct large-scale investment into renewable energy projects including wind, solar, hydro and storage alongside leading global institutional investors.

Prior to joining Low Carbon, Mr. Clarke helped to achieve transformative results at a number of institutions. He spent nine years at global investment management company, IFM Investors, where he advised the senior leaders of the company on how to continue the firm’s growth efforts while maintaining the original company culture of ‘all profit for member’, a principle of always placing the investor first. At IFM Investors, Mr. Clarke oversaw the growth of the firm’s asset base reaching more than US$100 billion under management across asset classes that included infrastructure, infrastructure debt, other private debt, listed equity and private equity offerings.

Prior to this, Mr. Clarke served as Senior Managing Director at Macquarie Capital USA where he was responsible for raising investments and led a successful effort that directly raised more than US$8 billion for the private infrastructure fund offerings.

Roy Bedlow, Chief Executive at Low Carbon commented: “Brian brings a wealth of experience in our space and will bring that extensive knowledge to bear for Low Carbon. We are looking forward to working closely with him as we enter the next phase of our growth. In what is a crucial year for climate change, with COP26 rapidly approaching, we are already working to achieve our ambitious plans for the acceleration of renewable energy generation at scale and Brian will help us achieve that at an accelerated pace.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.