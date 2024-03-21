Iberdrola has announced €15.5 billion investments in renewable energy before 2026, which includes €5 billion from partners in projects already identified. This came as part of a much wider announcement of a €41 billion investment to boost electrification.

Over 50% will go to offshore wind projects in the US, UK, France and Germany. 100% of the investment will go to projects currently in construction.

“The electrification of energy is unstoppable and will expand exponentially in the years ahead, supporting decarbonisation, boosting energy security, and reducing the volatility caused by fossil fuels. Customers are already driving this change. People are not returning to fossil fuels after they move to electric. Those who flip from petrol to EVs do not move back, likewise for customers replacing gas boilers with heat pumps,” said Ignacio Galan, Iberdrola’s Executive Chairman. “Our strategy will focus on delivering enhanced grid to support security of supply, now 60% of our total investment, as well as a strong expansion of renewables capacity, driven by the substitution of fossil technologies and additional demand. We also recognise an increasing role of storage technologies to preserve the balance between supply and demand 24 hours a day.

