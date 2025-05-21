How long duration energy storage will help the grid balance supply and demand

Over the last 15 years, the UK has been strident in its goal to evolve its power systems to meet the needs of today.

Currently, 40% of the UK's power comes from renewables as it moves towards a future where over 90% of demand is met by clean energy sources by 2030. A natural part of this, and the wider transition to a clean power system, will be periods of excess electricity. Frequently, we generate more power than the grid can handle, leading to the loss or curtailment of around 7 TWh/y, just over 2.5% of our nation's entire energy consumption.

A supportive environment for long duration energy storage

Long duration energy storage (LDES), defined as storage of longer than 8 hours, is a vital part of the UK's future power system, helping to leverage the excess electricity produced today, store it, and deploy it as needed by the grid.

For good reason, policy is prioritising storage technologies which provide both storage and flexibility to the grid. NESO is clear that we need technologies of long and short duration, including batteries, pumped storage, and infrastructure upgrades to deliver a whole system change. Up to 8 GW of LDES has been targeted by 2030.

In April 2025, Ofgem and DESNZ launched the 'cap and floor' mechanism for LDES, which guarantees a minimum floor price for LDES operators, while keeping profits in check to lower costs for consumers.

In a world focused on reducing emissions, delivering more clean power and meeting decarbonisation targets, solutions must be near zero carbon. Highview Power's liquid air energy storage (LAES) technology can deliver against these demands.

The technology

The LAES works by drawing in ambient air, pressurising, and compressing it. It uses electricity during periods where it is abundant and would otherwise be wasted. The air is cleaned, dried, and refrigerated until it liquefies. This is a core process that has been established in the industrial gases and LNG industry for decades – the only difference is that we are liquefying ambient air, not natural gas. This takes the air to -160 X, converts it to a liquid, and from there heat is extracted and stored in insulated tanks which are 46 m in height and 5 m in diameter.

At -160X, a valve is opened and heat is added to the liquid. This accelerates the expansion and powers a standard steam turbine. This closes the loop on the system so electricity is not used to heat up the liquid air. During the process, excess cold is captured and store for future use when freezing and liquefying air.

Highview's IP has been developed over 15 years. As the design is modular, the technology can be adapted to different locations depending on grid requirements with no geographic constraints and a small build footprint.

The zero carbon LAES technology, which is a form of LDES, provides storage for days, to weeks, to months, with an integrated stability solution. The stability island is a large rotating mass that acts as a barrier on the system, helping to maintain the frequency (voltage, inertia, and short circuit) which the grid needs for balancing supply and demand.

There is no transition without LDES

With the cap and floor mechanism in action, now is the time for LDES to accelerate, offering significant opportunities for this leading UK technology. Put simply, there is no energy transition without LDES.