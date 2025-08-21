RGU researchers shine a light on how human factors can improve safety in offshore wind

As the offshore wind industry accelerates to meet global energy and climate goals, researchers at Robert Gordon University (RGU) have published a study aimed at supporting safety, wellbeing, and performance for wind technicians working in high-risk environments.

Dr Ruby Roberts and Professor Rhona Flin from Aberdeen Business School have published a paper entitled Human Factors in Onshore and Offshore Wind: A Scoping Review, which has identified 16 key human factors (HF), ranging from psychological and environmental to organisational, that impact technician safety and performance during operations and maintenance.

Subsequent work drawing on focus group workshops with those working in the industry, highlights a growing recognition of HF as a vital component of health and safety management. It also calls for the development of a positive safety culture within the wind industry, where safety is a key priority and technicians can speak up without fear of reprisal.

Dr Roberts said: “A safe and competent workforce is essential to the long-term success of the wind industry. Our findings offer a more comprehensive understanding of the human challenges faced by onshore and offshore wind technicians, providing a foundation for future safety interventions.”

“It’s really about understanding the factors that influence technicians’ ability to do their job well – their skills and competencies, how they work in a team, whether they trust each other, and how their organisation supports them.”

Professor Flin added: “By taking a psychological approach, we’re not just looking at equipment and design, we’re examining how people interact with complex systems in their everyday work. This is key to preventing incidents and supporting workforce well-being.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!