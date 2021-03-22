JGC, NGK, and MCS International awarded renewable energy contract in Mongolia

JGC Holdings Corporation (Representative Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: Masayuki Sato) has announced that a consortium of JGC Corporation, NGK Insulators Ltd, and MCS International LLC has been awarded a contract for the construction of Mongolia's first solar power generation project with a battery energy storage system, as well as O&M services, for the Ministry of Energy of Mongolia.

This project is part of the Upscaling Renewable Energy Sector Project, which aims to expand the use of renewable energy in Mongolia, a country that depends on coal-fired power generation for its electricity supply and where air pollution is a serious problem. The project will be financed by a loan from the Asian Development Bank, and the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), which has been established by the Japanese Ministry of Environment at the Asian Development Bank. The consortuim will construct a solar power generation system with a capacity of 5 MW, a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 3.6 MWh, and an energy management system in Uliastai, Zavkhan Province, Mongolia by the spring of 2022.

By installing a solar power generation system equipped with an advanced battery energy storage system (BESS) and energy management system (EMS), it will be possible to use electricity derived from solar power generation day and night, thereby contributing to the improvement of energy security and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions in Mongolia.

The awarding of this project is the result of the recognition of the JGC Group's experience in the construction of solar power generation facilities and its ability to propose energy management solutions, the environmental resistance of NGK's sodium sulfur batteries, and the construction performance of the local partner, MCS International. More renewable energy projects, including energy storage systems, are planned for Mongolia in the future, and JGC will promote further expansion of orders and contribute to the construction of clean social infrastructure in Mongolia and the Asian region.

As social momentum for the greening of the electric power industry accelerates, the JGC Group is working on the practical application of integration technologies for battery energy storage systems (BESS) and energy management systems (EMS), which will become indispensable as the introduction of renewable energies expands. The company will continue to realise advanced power transmission infrastructure that is both economically rational and socially significant by proposing optimal energy management solutions that include not only power generation but also power storage and transmission.

