Mobilising a zero-emissions future with hydrogen

With hydrogen considered a key alternative in today’s climate aware society, there is an increasing need for hydrogen energy adoption and the scalability of the production process. To discuss the different factors which need to be considered for this to come to fruition, Jessica Casey (JC), Editor of Energy Global, caught up with Lucrezia Morabito (LM), Product and Solutions Manager at Comau.

JC

How crucial is achieving a zero-emission target in today’s context, and why is hydrogen identified as a key factor in promoting sustainable mobility worldwide?

LM

The zero-emission target should be a fundamental requirement in today’s climate aware context. The United Nations Agenda and regulations are pushing us to reduce emissions in every sector, particularly in the transportation industry.

There are several alternatives to internal combustion engines, including hydrogen. And although they are both valid solutions, hydrogen has been identified as a key factor in promoting sustainable mobility worldwide. This is because it has proved to be one of the most promising choices when it comes to decarbonising sectors, such as heavy-duty trucks, that up until now have been hard to transform into an eco-friendly environment. Hydrogen is a reliable, zero-emission power source that can fuel passenger and industrial vehicles, in addition to other types of applications. This is what puts hydrogen in an ideal position to encourage the adoption of renewables world-wide, which will subsequently but substantially help tackle multiple critical energy challenges.

JC

Regarding hydrogen energy adoption, what are your thoughts? Where are we at in achieving this?

LM

We are in the hydrogen momentum, where many big companies have already invested in automation and are building gigafactories. At the same time, many other companies are considering investing in automation, with the aim to increase their volumes and reduce costs. In tandem, policy makers all around the world are working to increase the adoption of renewable energy, and hydrogen is one of the main contenders. However, costs are still high so the goal is to reduce them, and one of the best ways to do this is with automation. This will also help ensure the large volumes needed to achieve wide-spread adoption of this green fuel.

Research shows that in Europe – including the EU, European Free Trade Association countries, and the UK – the total installed electrolysis capacity grew from 85 MW in 2019 to 162 MW (expressed in electrical power input) as of August 2022. By the end of 2023, estimates point to a capacity that should reach at least 191 MW and up to an optimistic 500 MW. By the end of 2025, 1371 MW of electrolysis capacity are planned to enter operation in Europe.

JC

In what ways do fuel cells play a significant role in the mass adoption of sustainable mobility, and why is the scalability of the production process considered essential for achieving this goal?

LM

Hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity through an electrochemical reaction, emitting only water and heat as byproducts. Electrolysers on the other hand break water into hydrogen and oxygen. This is how fuel cells and electrolysers can provide 100% clean energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. They also ensure safe and reliable performance with a higher energy efficiency than combustion engines. However, the scalability of the production process is considered essential for widespread adoption of sustainable mobility as it allows for cost reduction, increased market accessibility, infrastructure development, and technological advancements, making fuel cell vehicles more economically competitive and viable for a broader consumer base.

Enjoyed what you've read so far? Read the full article and the rest of the Spring issue of Energy Global by following the link or below, or why not register today for free!





For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.