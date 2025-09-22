Solar & Storage Live UK returns to Birmingham

The UK’s largest solar and energy storage exhibition, Solar & Storage Live UK 2025, opens at the NEC Birmingham (23 – 25 September), bringing together more than 20 000 energy professionals to explore the technologies, solutions, and partnerships driving the UK’s clean energy transition.

With over 500 exhibitors confirmed - including title sponsor GivEnergy, Alpha ESS, Anker SOLIX, BYD, DAS Solar, EcoFlow, Fox ESS, GoodWe, Huawei, JA Solar, Jinko Solar, LONGi, SolarEdge, Solarport, Sungrow, Tesla, Trina Solar, and many more – the exhibition will span the full spectrum of solar, energy storage, and related solutions.

Solar & Storage Live UK is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with Solar Energy UK, the event’s OXicial Partner. With its policy expertise and industry leadership, Solar Energy UK ensures the event remains the UK’s leading platform for tackling the challenges and opportunities on the road to net zero.

This year, Solar & Storage Live UK is co-located with EVCharge Live UK, expanding the exhibition to showcase the synergies between solar, storage, and EV charging in enabling a resilient, net-zero energy system.

Presentation highlights

Alongside the exhibition, more than 250 expert speakers will deliver insights across policy, finance, technology, and market development. High-profile speakers include:

Michael Shanks, Minister of State, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero & Department for Business and Trade.

Harry Mayhew, Deputy Director, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Chris Hewett, Chief Executive, Solar Energy UK.

Josh King, Chair, Solar Energy Scotland.

Alexandra DeSouza, General Counsel - EMEA, Lightsource bp.

Ben Godfrey, Director of Distribution System Operator, National Grid.

Kieron Stopforth, Global Flexibility Manager, Octopus Energy Generation.

Tim Humpage, CEO, British Solar Renewables.

Rob Gilbert, Director of Supply Chain, Great British Energy.

Ian Rippin, CEO, MCS.

Baroness Luciana Berger, Chair, Energy Storage Association (UK).

Justin Claxton, Co-Founder & VP, FOXESS CO., LTD.

Darren Brown, Commercial Director, GivEnergy.

Laura Miranda Perez, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer, Oxford PV.

Dylan Middleton, ESG Manager - Sustainability and Supply Chain, JA Solar.

New for 2025

UK Installer Awards Ceremony & Networking Reception

For the first time in the UK, the EUPD Research Installer Awards will recognise leading solar and storage installers for technical expertise, customer satisfaction, and market leadership. Taking place on 23 September at 16:30 in the Energy Storage Theatre, the ceremony will be followed by a networking reception with peers and industry leaders.

Start-ups Zone & Pitch Competition

The Start-ups Zone will spotlight innovative technologies and new business models from rising companies. The Start-up Pitch Competition, co-hosted with EVCharge Live UK, on 25 September at 14:50 in the Electric Avenue Theatre (EVCharge Live UK) will see top start-ups compete for the title Start-up of the Year 2025 before a panel of investors.

Other event highlights

Meet the Installers Zone – connect directly with trusted UK-based installers for commercial, industrial, and landowner projects.

Installer Training Hub – hands-on workshops in solar PV, battery storage, and inverter installation led by top suppliers.

Recruitment Zone – discover job opportunities across the sector and connect with hiring companies.

Networking Events – free sessions with leading industry associations including the Global Solar Council, SolarAid, Sustainability West Midlands, Women in Cleantech & Sustainability, POWERful Women, Solar Nation, Women in Energy Storage, and more.

Driving the UK’s clean energy transition

Rebecca Sloan, General Manager of Solar & Storage Live Europe, said: “As the UK accelerates its journey to net zero, solar and energy storage are becoming central to the country’s energy transition. Solar & Storage Live UK is not just about business opportunities - it is about enabling the UK to build a cleaner, more resilient energy system. By bringing together 20 000+ industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers, the event helps drive adoption of technologies and solutions that cut carbon, strengthen grid stability, and secure long-term energy independence.”

