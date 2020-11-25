Port of Leith expands position in offshore renewables market

The Port of Leith, owned by Forth Ports, is enhancing its position in the offshore renewables market with a seven figure privately funded investment at the port to bring to the market an additional 25 ha. of land linked to over 3 km of deep-water quaysides. This investment will see the skyline of the port changed, with the final stages of the demolition of the Imperial Grain Silo being completed.



The Port has enhanced its commitment to bring large-scale renewables to Scotland through a privately funded investment, which will bring an additional 25 ha. of land to the market. Image courtesy of Peter Devlin.

The Port has seen an unprecedented surge in activity over the past few years with the energy transition to low carbon becoming a strong influence in the future of Scotland and Leith. The Port of Leith has been able to demonstrate its agility through responding to project needs ranging from utilising the deep water for the storage of offshore wind farm foundation jackets to significant project work associated with the subsea elements of the development of offshore windfarms.

Shipping and onshore economic activity has been boosted at Scotland’s capital port this year with its key role in supporting EDF Renewables’ and ESB’s major offshore wind farm Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) at various stages of the project. This major Scottish project will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375 000 homes and has a capacity of circa 450 MW of low carbon energy, will offsetting over 400 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

FP Casings Clip from Forth Ports on Vimeo.