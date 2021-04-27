BayWa r.e. expands its solar distribution network

Global renewable energy developer, service provider and distributor, BayWa r.e., has reinforced its photovoltaic wholesale business with the opening of a third new warehouse in Europe in less than two months. This follows the recent openings of BayWa r.e. warehouses in Benelux and Poland. A fourth logistics hub is scheduled to follow in 2Q2021.

The new 14 000 m2 facility is strategically located in Bergen op Zoom, between the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. Operational since the beginning of March 2021, the new warehouse is currently BayWa r.e.’s largest. It will help to strengthen the company’s distribution network and improve the services, logistics and availability of its solar portfolio.

The new warehouse will enable BayWa r.e. to swiftly deliver its complete solar portfolio to installers in the Netherlands from a closer and more convenient location, and moreover, to offer large-scale product availability thanks to its broad capacity. The new warehouse will also host a showroom for trainings and visits to keep solar installers up to date on industry trends and technological developments.

In accordance with its sustainability commitment, BayWa r.e. has implemented environmentally friendly measures to its logistics processes. The distribution team uses used cardboard instead of newly produced paper rolls for the packaging of solar components, for example.

