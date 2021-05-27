RWE launches Net Zero Centre in South Wales

RWE, one of the world’s leading energy companies, has launched the Pembroke Net Zero Centre (PNZC), in South Wales, as a major initiative towards decarbonisation. With Pembroke Power Station located at its heart, the PNZC will draw on the knowledge and expertise from across RWE’s offshore wind, gas-fired generation and hydrogen businesses to demonstrate a pathway towards decarbonisation.

RWE is already Wales’ largest power generator from both gas and renewables, with 12 sites that include onshore and offshore wind and hydro. The PNZC will work with hundreds of RWE experts across the Welsh, UK and international businesses in generation, renewables and trading, looking at the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies to help decarbonise the region and support Wales’ ‘Roadmap to Net Zero’ by 2050.

PNZC is made up of three distinct pillars: green hydrogen production, including feasibility studies and potential development of an electrolyser on the Pembroke site, the development of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea and decarbonisation of Pembroke Power Station, including studies for carbon capture and the feasibility of hydrogen as a fuel.

Pembroke is the ideal location for the Net Zero Centre: RWE operates a large-scale gas-fired power station with access to gas and electricity networks, floating wind opportunities in the Celtic Sea and potential industrial off-takers for green hydrogen in South Wales (i.e. in the South Wales Industrial Cluster, SWIC).

Tom Glover said: “Pembroke is a unique place to house a decarbonisation centre. It has all the elements to become a SuperPlace for decarbonisation: floating offshore wind accessibility, land for development of large-scale electrolysers, electricity and gas grid connections and a gas-fired power station providing firm and flexible power. RWE’s investment in decarbonisation has the potential to become the green power and gas provider to Wales, assisting other companies to meet their decarbonisation targets and helping Welsh Government achieve its ambition for net-zero.”

Pembroke is one of the most efficient gas power plants in the UK, playing a vital role in supporting the energy transition over the coming years. It is important to investigate the potential for hydrogen combustion and carbon capture, to ensure the supply of low carbon energy to industry and secure skilled jobs for the region.

Feasibility studies that have been part-funded by the UK Government will investigate how hydrogen and carbon capture can help reduce carbon emissions from Pembroke Power Station. These studies will also look into the feasibility of establishing a new green hydrogen production facility to support the SWIC partners within the industrial cluster. SWIC is a consortium of Wales’ major industry, energy, infrastructure, law, academic and engineering organisations and RWE is a key member. The cluster brings together partner projects to decarbonise industry and power in South Wales.

RWE has nine offshore wind sites in operation, three of which are in Wales, with a capacity of 1328 MW (pro rata). Further offshore sites under construction and in development include Triton Knoll, Sofia and Awel y Môr. Floating offshore wind will play an important part in the growth of offshore renewable generation, and has the potential to unlock new markets around the world. RWE is actively investigating a number of floating wind opportunities in the UK and views the Celtic Sea opportunity as a major part of this.

RWE has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the development of hydrogen projects across Europe, including involvement in GET H2, NortH2 and AquaVentus. The company will utilise the experience from its Hydrogen Team to support this activity.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.