Smart energy revolution: How a European innovator is using AI to reshape the energy future — WiseGlow interview: Decoding the operating philosophy in the new energy era

The company had just launched its WiseGlow Smart Energy Management Solution, which leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to offer end-to-end smart energy management services – from planning to profit realisation – helping clients establish a more stable, efficient, and cost-effective energy management model. Faced with the urgent demand for energy transition in Europe, what technological keys does this company hold? And how is its vision of ‘Smart Energy for the Benefit of Humanity’ being realised? According to WiseGlow, the solution has already been validated in Germany across commercial and industrial, centralised, and residential PV scenarios. One example – a large PV power plant in Italy – showed a 15% increase in annual power generation efficiency and a 7% reduction in O&M costs.

Part 1: A technological revolution born from pain points

The PV industry has long faced a paradox: the larger the plant, the more severe the hidden efficiency losses. Traditional operations rely on manual inspections, and it takes an average of two hours to locate faults. Issues like hotspots and component degradation are often only discovered after damage has already occurred.

WiseGlow points out that in existing models, data from design, procurement, and construction is often siloed, making it difficult to manage cost and efficiency in real time. Addressing this requires innovation in both products and operations.

Take the mounting brackets – a seemingly minor component for example. Most bracket manufacturers still use last-generation technology with no smart features. But WiseGlow takes a different approach, applying a software-defined philosophy. In WiseGlow’s system, the brackets themselves become ‘intelligent’, using edge computing and real-time algorithmic optimisation. This sets them apart from other EPC providers who rely solely on experience at the device level.



WiseGlow project site at an Italian commercial PV installation.

In terms of operations, WiseGlow highlights a specific PV O&M module within their platform. This module targets two main challenges in traditional O&M: the difficulty of predictive diagnostics and the lack of visualized monitoring.

By using AI to shift from reactive repair to proactive prevention, WiseGlow introduces technologies such as IV curve analysis combined with infrared thermal imaging to predict hotspots up to seven days in advance, with over 98% localisation accuracy.

Part 2: Turning data into invisible competitive power

While most PV companies still focus on improving module conversion efficiency, WiseGlow has chosen a differentiated path – fully unlocking the value of data.

Its dynamic risk control system synchronises updates in design blueprints, supply chain shifts, and construction progress deviations. Through real-time risk alerts, it compresses project startup cycles effectively.

Selling certainty instead of modules

Take energy storage optimisation as an example: whereas traditional solutions rely on stacking hardware, WiseGlow’s software analyses historical generation curves, weather models, and grid dispatch data to dynamically adjust charging and discharging strategies, significantly improving utilisation.



WiseGlow smart energy management platform.

This ‘software defines everything’ philosophy is cleverly embedded in a user-driven software development model by WiseGlow, where every solution is tailored to solve real-world problems and deliver measurable outcomes.

Real-time monitoring enables the platform to detect and prevent potential faults, minimising major disruptions. WiseGlow has also created a unique AI-powered software program that continually analyses power plant performance and proactively suggests improvements.

This data-driven model is transforming client relationships and has aroused interest among the audience at the exhibition. One German energy group project manager commented, “It’s like installing a CT scanner for your power plant” – real-time transparency in health metrics, profit forecasting, and carbon footprint data.



WiseGlow at the 2025 Intersolar Europe Exhibition.

The platform also future-proofs the system for customers. If a client wants to add storage later, there is no need to change equipment. WiseGlow enables seamless energy storage integration through remote dispatch. The client owns 100% of their data, and O&M becomes holistic energy management.

Part 3: A commitment to sustainability beyond business

Beyond technology, WiseGlow demonstrates a deep commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. For example, it uses innovative software to minimise the environmental impact of renewable energy development – effectively managing energy intermittency in solar generation.

“We aim to be the ‘technology missionaries’ of the new energy era.”

The company collaborates with universities through internship and talent development programmes to empower specialised education.

WiseGlow’s fulfillment of its ESG obligations also manifest in multiple areas. One example is platform openness. The company supports full compatibility with mainstream equipment brands, requiring no hardware modifications. This not only saves resources and gives clients instant access to dual optimisation in generation efficiency and O&M costs, but also avoids environmental pollution from discarded equipment.

The ‘dual engine’ model – combining in-house PV stations to validate tech effectiveness while offering mature solutions to the market – creates a replicable path for technical diffusion.

The commitment extends to supply chain management. To ensure consistent quality between customer projects and in-house plants, WiseGlow established an 18 000 m2 smart warehouse in central Italy and uses a strictly curated supplier ecosystem.

Part 4: Becoming an architect of Europe’s energy ecosystem

Within the complex spectrum of European energy transition, WiseGlow has built strategic strongholds in Italy, Germany, Spain, and Poland – each market offering complementary advantages:

Italy: Urgent need for distributed energy.

Germany: High carbon pressure in industrial systems.

Spain: Abundant solar radiation.

Poland: A growing market with untapped potential.

These core markets serve as the coordinate system for WiseGlow to implement its strategies.

This is not just market coverage – it is a systematic response to Europe’s energy pain points.

Such depth requires heavy investment. WiseGlow is building its own PV plant network, acting as both a testing ground and a commercial showcase. The plan is to reach 1 GW of in-house PV capacity by 2027, with each plant as a hybrid of hardware resilience and software intelligence.

Part 5: Leading the collaborative smart energy ecosystem

While redefining the boundaries of energy services, WiseGlow positions itself as a tech pioneer for the solar industry’s digital transformation. It’s algorithm-driven O&M model challenges the traditional hardware-centric EPC logic and catalyses a shift toward data value creation. By promoting open tech standards, the company is helping to form a pan-European energy asset management ecosystem, enabling even small and mid-sized stations to benefit from AI diagnostics.

More profoundly, WiseGlow has proven the feasibility of ‘software-defined energy’, as it puts it:

“The future energy leader will be the one who manages watts with bits.”

And WiseGlow’s journey shows that disruption in the renewable arena may not come from legacy energy giants – but from the convergence of algorithms and sunlight.

Final thoughts

WiseGlow’s vision – “Smart Energy for the Benefit of Humanity” – is becoming a tangible reality. More than a business strategy, it is turning into a technological engine driving a broader ecosystem transformation in the energy sector.

In this revolution powered by bits, every participant’s progress accelerates the journey toward a brighter, sunlit future.