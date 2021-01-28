GEG and Rosetti form renewable energy partnership

A recently agreed formal collaboration agreement between Global Energy Group (GEG) and Rosetti Marino (Rosetti) sees both companies enter into a five-year agreement with potential for a two-year extension, to jointly tender and execute EPC, EPCI and EPCIC contracts in the renewable energy sector in the UK. Scottish-based GEG and Italian headquartered Rosetti are of comparable size and culture with strong family led roots. In joining forces, the agreement provides GEG with an increased competitive edge as well as adding a broader range of resources for customers in the UK.

The ‘Green Energy Recovery’ maximising UK content

The new partnership will offer customers a wide range of solutions from production of large steel structures to complete turnkey solutions, from concept to commissioning. Rosetti and GEG share a common goal to lower the cost of energy for developers and ultimately consumers, whilst boosting local content in the UK as part of the UK’s ‘Green Recovery Strategy’.

As the size of fixed offshore wind farms increase, coupled with the pending emergence of commercial-scale floating offshore wind, which will open up access to sites located in deeper and more remote locations, this new partnership will offer developers a trusted partner to deliver design, maintenance and fabrication solutions for large offshore substations maximising UK content.

A recent report published by The Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) in collaboration with Ofgem, The Crown Estate and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) highlighted the opportunity for the integration of offshore energy systems, including oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) to deliver approximately 30% of the UK’s total carbon reduction requirements needed to meet the 2050 net zero target. This means the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) could support, in combination with complementary investments in onshore energy infrastructure, approximately 60% of the UK’s decarbonisation requirements.

Rosetti and GEG intend to offer technical and fabrication solutions to customers who are actively helping the UK achieve its 2050 net zero target, with a strong focus on UK local content.