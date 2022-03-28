Vattenfall opens Energypark Haringvliet

Energypark Haringvliet in the Netherlands has been inaugurated. It is Vattenfall’s first power plant that combines wind, solar, and batteries. By combining these technologies, it will be able to produce energy at a lower cost, make a more efficient use of available grid capacity, with less impact on the environment. Therefore, Haringvliet will serve as a blueprint for future projects.

Located 20 km south of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Haringvliet consists of six wind turbines, 115 000 solar panels, and a large battery of 12 sea containers full of batteries. All three technologies jointly share the same grid connection. The energy park is expected to produce approximately 140 GWh/y of electricity, an amount equivalent to the consumption of 40 000 Dutch households.

Sandra Grauers Nilsson, Head of Business Unit Onshore Wind, said:

“To reach our climate goals, we have to accelerate the energy transition. Energypark Haringvliet is a great example how to use available resources as efficiently as possible. It combines wind, solar, and batteries in such a way that over the span of a year we supply more sustainable energy, at lower costs. And at the same time it has lowest possible impact on environment, grid and surrounding area.”

Wind and solar power complement each other well during different seasons and can share the same grid connection, leading to less power needed to be reserved in the grid. The battery ensures that the net remains in balance. Also, the sharing of substation, cables, grid connection, and the maintenance of roads saves time, money, and has less environment impact.

Claus Wattendrup, heading the Solar business of Vattenfall, said:

“The opening of Haringvliet is a great step for Vattenfall’s wind and solar business, a proof point for our competence to develop and build cross technology projects in Europe."

