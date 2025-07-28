Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy takes over patronage of HUSUM WIND

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is taking over the patronage of HUSUM WIND 2025. Stefan Rouenhoff, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, will officially open the trade fair on 16 September, underscoring the role of wind energy as a key pillar of the transformation and highlighting the importance of an economically viable and system-supportive expansion of renewable energies.

“Onshore and offshore wind energy is of central importance to our energy supply and a key driver of the energy transition. It is therefore all the more important to make every effort to integrate it even more effectively into our energy system, with a particular focus on cost efficiency and grid compatibility. It is crucial that the continued expansion of renewables does not put public acceptance of the transformation process at risk. At the same time, joint efforts are needed to ensure that the European wind industry maintains its strong international position, remains a driver of innovation, and contributes to Europe’s energy sovereignty,” said Rouenhoff.

On the opening day of HUSUM WIND on 16 September 2025, the entire state government of Schleswig-Holstein will also be on site – it will hold its cabinet meeting at the wind trade fair in Husum. Among them are Prime Minister, Daniel Günther, Minister of Economic Affairs, Claus Ruhe Madsen, Energy Transition Minister, Tobias Goldschmidt, and Digital Minister and Head of the State Chancellery, Dirk Schrödter. The presence of the entire cabinet underlines the strategic relevance of wind energy for the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein. Minister-President Günther described HUSUM WIND as the showcase of an industry that had made Schleswig-Holstein a pioneer of the energy transition. The wind power industry is a decisive economic factor for the state. “In addition to the latest technology, Husum Wind also documents how our coastal region has developed into an internationally-recognised centre of excellence for wind energy and reflects this success story.” The trade fair also has top-class political representation at other state level: Firm commitments have been made from Lower Saxony and Brandenburg – including from Christian Meyer, Minister for the Environment, Energy and Climate Protection of the State of Lower Saxony, and Daniel Keller, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour and Energy of the State of Brandenburg.

A special sign of the international partnership will be the visit of Thomas Østrup Møller, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to the Federal Republic of Germany. Denmark is the official partner country of HUSUM WIND 2025 and will be presenting numerous companies and projects. The ongoing German-Danish Energy Dialogue illustrates the close cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energies. Thematically, the spectrum ranges from onshore and offshore wind energy to green hydrogen solutions to grid integration and digitalisation.

At the start on 16 September – after the official opening by the patron of the event – leading representatives from politics, industry and associations will discuss current challenges in the industry, technological innovations and key success factors for the expansion of wind energy. In addition to the partner associations Bundesverband WindEnergie e.V. and VDMA Power Systems, the panel will also include the Schleswig-Holstein Digital Minister and Head of the State Chancellery, Dirk Schrödter, the Managing Director of the German-Danish Chamber of Commerce, Andreas Wenzel, and the cybersecurity expert, Professor Dr Dennis-Kenji Kipker.

