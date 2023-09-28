Bureau Veritas offers consultancy services to enhance cybersecurity

In an era of escalating digital interconnectivity within industrial systems, ensuring the security of critical operations has become paramount. Recognising the vulnerability of industrial control systems to cyber threats, Bureau Veritas, a leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, offers its specialised expertise to UK companies operating in a complex supply chain landscape with IEC 62443 consultancy services.

Industrial control systems hold a pivotal role in managing essential operations, rendering them vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. Addressing this concern, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) introduced the IEC 62443 series of standards as a proactive approach to safeguard cybersecurity for industrial automation and control systems.

The IEC 62443 family of standards emerges as this foundational framework, offering common language, methodologies, and requirements that facilitate collaboration across diverse industrial sectors. Notably, IEC 62443 has been adopted as the basis for various sector-specific schemes such as TS 50701 for railways and UR E27 for marine.

It provides organisations with a systematic approach to bolster their cybersecurity infrastructure against evolving threats which requires assessment, testing, and certifying the cybersecurity of industrial environments, systems, and products.

Whilst IEC 62443 compliance is not mandatory, it is swiftly becoming the accepted standard for ensuring the resilience of these vital systems. The framework conformity is transitioning from a market differentiator to a market requirement, supporting organisations across sectors including power and utilities, energy distribution, oil and gas, chemicals, rail, mining, and other industrial automation domains.

The complexities of adhering to IEC 62443 standards however present distinct challenges for producers of industrial connected systems and components, solutions suppliers, and industrial asset operators. Recognising these challenges, Bureau Veritas extends expert consultation services to help navigate the intricacies of IEC 62443 certification.

Combining expertise, knowledge, and a global presence to provide dependable services. Its specialised team assists in overcoming key challenges, including:

Interpreting the applicability of IEC 62443 standards to your business and products.

Identifying standards dependencies at different levels.

Determining the most suitable level of maturity or security for businesses.

Navigating the certification process.

Comprehensive IEC 62443 Services.

