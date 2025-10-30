Ali Inal, Managing Director at Senkron Digital, discusses what chess can teach renewable energy leaders about infrastructure strategy.

The game of chess is united by a quiet, strategic intensity. Each move is deliberate, every piece considered. For the best players, it is never about this pawn or that knight – it is about shaping a broader game long before the end is in sight. Each calculated decision is a step towards controlling the whole board.

For today’s operators in renewable energy, the challenge is remarkably similar. They must anticipate the future, forecasting the shifts in demand, regulations, and technological adoption that will shape their long-term success for the next 10, 20, or even 30 moves ahead.

However, this strategic foresight is only as effective as the tools that enable it. Operators need to see every piece in play: every asset, every connection, every interdependency. By consolidating real-time data, they can bring scattered insights together into a single energy management platform and view the full picture of their infrastructure in real time. Like a chess Grandmaster surveying the entire board, leaders gain the clarity to anticipate risks, reduce downtime, and shape a proactive strategy.

Seeing the whole board

The renewable energy sector is in the midst of profound transformation. European targets for carbon reduction, coupled with surging demand for decentralised and hybrid power systems, creates a landscape of both opportunity and risk.

In 2024, 47% of Europe’s electricity was generated from renewable sources. Spain saw wind power become the country’s primary source of electricity, while Hungary’s solar power share jumped from 4% in 2019 to nearly 25% in 2024. Overall, European electricity demand is projected to grow 60% by the end of the decade. As a result of the Fit-for-55 package, the EU made it a legal obligation to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030 – urgency for clean energy in the region is clear.

With this, operators are also managing an unprecedented shift. For operators, the challenge is not just deploying new capacity, but ensuring the infrastructure and digital systems can keep up with this accelerating transition.

Historically, energy operators managed a handful of large, centralised power stations that distributed over long distances. Today they manage tens, hundreds and in the future potentially thousands of dispersed renewable power plants. Each site, whether a solar park, wind farm, or hybrid installation, adds further layers of complexity.

Hybridisation, in particular, is reshaping operations. Investment in these modern plants is accelerating, especially in countries such as Bulgaria, Spain, and Greece. Developers are increasingly combining wind and solar assets with battery storage to stabilise output and provide flexible dispatch. Yet, most legacy control systems were never designed with hybrid environments in mind, leaving operators with siloed data, fragmented oversight, and greater operational risk.

Maintenance, too, is an escalating challenge. With so many distributed assets, interventions must be scheduled strategically to minimise operational disruptions. While the profound shift towards decentralisation has promoted grid resilience and reduced transmission losses, it demands new levels of co-ordination, precision and foresight.

Legacy systems are struggling to keep pace with growing demand. While efforts are underway in Southeast Europe, with CESEC members working to implement harmonised EU rules to optimise energy infrastructure and efficiency, operators still face challenges. Data remains siloed, oversight is fragmented, and operations are reactive. This means greater risk at precisely the time resilience is most needed. For operators, the challenge is not just deploying new capacity, but ensuring the infrastructure and digital systems can evolve alongside this accelerating transition.

Playing with foresight

Fortunately, there is an answer. As the energy grid shifts toward decentralisation, it is also riding a broader wave of digital transformation. AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics are revolutionising decision-making in energy, just as it now consistently outplays even the world’s greatest chess players.

For energy operators, with hundreds of dispersed assets, keeping track of performance, maintenance schedules, and operational risks, it requires more than human memory or intuition. Unifying real-time data from turbines, inverters and storage with integrated predictive intelligence, operators can detect hidden underperformance, forecast maintenance needs and dispatch decisions with precision. Operators move from firefighting to foresight, allowing previously siloed assets to speak the same language.

This shift, now supported by hybrid energy management systems designed specifically for complex plants, gives operators the visibility, control, and predictability needed to maximise performance and profitability.

Staying ahead of the game

As leaders, the role is not only to anticipate the next move, but to shape the entire game ahead. In this case, the sector’s future will belong to leaders who can forecast disruptions, and make decisions that pave the way for long-term growth. As renewable energy generation expands, success lies in the ability to see the whole board, aligning short-term execution with long-term resilience.

That is why Senkron are building beyond Türkiye, where its energy management systems are already deployed, to shape Southern and Eastern Europe’s future energy landscape, equipping operators with real-time visibility and predictive insights. These systems turn complexity into opportunity, giving operators not just a snapshot, but genuine foresight to orchestrate smarter, faster decisions.

Because in the energy transition, it’s not enough to simply put the renewable pieces on the board. If the EU’s Fit-for-55 profitably is to be achieved, operators need more than just the capacity to deploy new assets, but energy management systems that can maximise the impact of every move. Only then can they ensure that all assets, whether wind, solar, or storage, are driving toward one unified outcome: ownership of the board.

