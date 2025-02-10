Oilfield Technology Spotlight with Nanoprecise

Oilfield Technology Senior Editor, Elizabeth Corner, talks to Alec Spedding, Head of Mechanical Systems at Seadrill; and Brian Richmond, Chief Revenue Officer, from Nanoprecise Sci Corp, to discuss the company's recent article in Oilfield Technology.

In this spotlight session, we are reviewing Nanoprecise's recent article for Oilfield Technology, entitled 'Powering oil and gas operations with AI'

The article, which is published in the January/February 2025 issue of Oilfield Technology, discusses fuelling energy operations with AI-driven maintenance.

Elizabeth, Alec and Brian talk about:

The specific challenges the energy industry is currently facing, particularly around infrastructure and maintenance.

Traditional maintenance methods and how digitisation is helping to overcome these challenges; particularly in energy production.

Seadrill's digital transformation journey.

What key KPIs need to be monitored to ensure operational efficiency in asset maintenance, especially in managing offshore rigs.

AI-driven energy centred maintenance and ‘industrial internet of things’ systems within the energy production sector.

And much more!

