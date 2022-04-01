Windin’ Capital acquire three wind farms in Chile

Windin’ Capital, an equity fund focused on the renewable energy sector, has completed the acquisition of three wind farms in the regions Biobio and la Araucania, Chile. The three wind farms of La Flor (32.4 MW), Vergara (37.8 MW), and Cancura (33.6 MW) will have a combined installed capacity of 103.8 MW. Law firm Pérez-Llorca’s team in Madrid, Spain, was the advisor in this transaction.

La Flor wind farm has been in operation since October 2019 and consists of nine 3.6 MW Vestas turbines. The other two projects, Vergara and Cancura, are currently under development and are expected to start construction towards the end of 2022.

Windin’ Capital has opened a strategic office in Barcelona, Spain, with a dedicated development team on the ground to further develop six renewable energy projects with a total capacity of more than 300 MW in Spain, as well as future operations and investments in Europe and Latin America.

Nadav Saad, Managing Partner at Windin’ Capital, added: “We are excited to expand our international presence. Investing in these new promising renewable energy assets brings us closer to our core objective of having a positive global impact. At the same time, opening our new office in Spain provides a solid foundation for future projects and represents a big step towards our goal of driving change for a greener economy.”

