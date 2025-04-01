Vestas wins firm order for Nordlicht 1 offshore wind project in Germany

Vestas has secured a firm order for 68 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 offshore wind project in Germany.

The agreement is for the supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines. The scope of the contract includes a comprehensive 5-year service and warranty agreement followed by a 25-year operational support agreement.

The order for Nordlicht 1 totals 1020 MW, with a grid connection of 980 MW and an excess capacity of 40 MW to use the connection capacity as efficiently as possible.

Nils de Baar, President Vestas Northern & Central Europe, commented: “Germany’s energy transition is at a crossroads – balancing security, affordability, and sustainability. Together with Vattenfall, we are not just witnessing the change; we are driving the solutions that make it reliable, resilient, and accessible for all.”

Catrin Jung, Head of Business Unit Offshore Vattenfall, added: “With Nordlicht, we are staying on course towards fossil freedom – not just by delivering Germany’s largest offshore wind farm, but by making a significant investment that supports the decarbonisation of industry and strengthens the foundation for a clean and reliable energy system. We are especially happy to continue our collaboration with Vestas, combining innovation and low-emission technologies to accelerate the energy transition in Germany and Europe.”

The companies are also underlining their ambitions to reduce their carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) emissions along the entire value chain. Parts of the towers for Nordlicht will be made with low-emission steel, leading to a 16% reduction in the towers’ overall carbon footprint. The low-emission steel is fabricated using 100% steel scrap melted in an electric arc furnace powered by 100% wind energy, reducing the carbon footprint by 66% compared to heavy steel plates made via a conventional steelmaking route.

The Nordlicht wind farm area is located 85 km north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea and consists of two separate locations: Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2. Vestas and Vattenfall signed a conditional order agreement in June 2024 for both locations.

The construction of Nordlicht 1 is scheduled to start in 2026. According to the current state of planning, the wind turbines for Nordlicht 1 are expected to be installed in 2027 and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2028.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.