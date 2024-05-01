Mainstream Renewable Power has announced that Gippsland Skies Offshore Wind, a consortium of Australian and international companies, comprising Mainstream Renewable Power, Reventus Power, AGL Energy and DIRECT Infrastructure, has been granted a feasibility license by the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy, for a fixed bottom 2.5 GW offshore wind project off the Gippsland region of Victoria.

The feasibility license was awarded following a highly competitive merit-based selection process, and it is expected to be one of Australia’s first offshore wind projects to reach commercial operation.

With a feasibility license secured, a series of detailed studies and multi-year offshore and onshore environmental surveys will commence, subject to approval processes, alongside consultation with First Nations peoples and community stakeholders.

The first phase of the project is expected to be operational in 2032, contributing significantly to the Victorian Government’s offshore wind targets of at least 2 GW by 2032 and 4 GW by 2035. When fully operational, this project could power up to 1.4 million Victorian homes which is equivalent to supplying approximately 17% of the state’s 2023 electricity demand.

Gippsland Skies could contribute AU$3.7 billion to the economy and could provide 4700 direct jobs in Australia over the estimated 40-year project life, with approximately 2000 of those jobs in the Gippsland region.

Gippsland Skies is jointly owned by a consortium of Australian and international companies, comprising Mainstream Renewable Power (35%), Reventus Power (35%), AGL (20%) and DIRECT Infrastructure (10%).

