Launch Academy awards places to nine UK companies

Nine ambitious UK companies have won places on the award-winning national Launch Academy technology acceleration programme, designed to help innovative companies achieve success in the offshore wind industry.

Launch Academy, created and delivered by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, delivers wraparound support including targeted technology development, business growth and professional services expertise to small to medium enterprises (SMEs) targeting success in the offshore wind sector.

The companies chosen for this latest national nine-month programme gathered for the first time in Blyth, Northumberland, on 30th April to meet with the Launch Academy’s extended team which includes industry advisers and developer partners bp, EDF Renewables UK and Ireland and ScottishPower Renewables.

The new cohort proposed solutions to challenges encountered within the offshore wind sector ranging from floating wind installation technologies, extension of wind farm operational life, and supply chain decarbonisation. Since 2020, through both national and regional programmes across the UK, Launch Academy has supported 57 companies that have gone on to collectively raise £26.7 million in private investment, £8.4 million in grant funding, and had 150 patents filed.

Dr Stephen Wyatt, Director – Strategy and Emerging Technology at ORE Catapult, said: “We have been impressed by the wealth of creativity, ambition and expertise demonstrated by the companies selected for this fifth national Launch Academy programme.

“Further strengthening the UK’s offshore supply chain will be core to achieving a smooth transition towards our net-zero targets and this presents an unrivalled opportunity for UK businesses with the appropriate skills and drive to succeed. Launch Academy has been designed to equip those same companies with the requisite tools and support to thrive in the offshore renewable energy sector in the UK and internationally.”

Shiu Hui, New Technology and Innovation Manager, EDF Renewables UK and Ireland, commented: “We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to the new cohort of companies selected for the Launch Academy programme. We are looking forward to working alongside these innovative companies and sharing our technical knowledge in the offshore wind sector.

“With two offshore wind farms already operational, we recognise the immense potential for further green growth and innovation within the supply chain will be critical to this growth and increasing UK content.”

James Battensby, Senior Technology and Innovation Manager at bp offshore wind, added: “Supporting technology and innovation is essential for developing new offshore wind supply chain solutions. The Launch Academy programme plays a crucial role in advancing new innovations to full commercial readiness, aiming to achieve the UK’s offshore wind growth ambitions and I look forward to seeing the selected companies help make this happen.”

Teresa Enriquez, Offshore Innovation Manager at ScottishPower Renewables, reflected: “Continuing to grow and develop our domestic supply chain to support the offshore wind industry is a must for our sector and innovative SMEs – like the latest launch Academy cohort – are right at the heart of that. The Launch Academy is a win-win programme, providing companies with tailored support to help them thrive in this sector – especially those transitioning from other industries – while developing innovative solutions that address the real-life challenges being faced by developers like us on a daily basis. It’s great to be part of such a positive programme.”

Philip Strong, CEO and Technical Director of Reflex Marine, stated: “We’re thrilled to be joining the ORE Catapult Launch Academy cohort. As we progress toward offshore trials, this programme offers invaluable support to refine our technical roadmap, connect with key stakeholders, and strengthen our commercial strategy. With the scale of floating offshore wind accelerating, the Academy’s expert guidance will help position JAVELIN as a vital enabler for unlocking new development zones and driving sustainable growth in the sector.”

Fraser Moore, CEO of Interocean, concluded: “Interocean is committed to driving innovation in the UK’s offshore wind sector, so we are proud to have been selected for this year’s ORE Catapult Launch Academy. Focused on how UK content can solve industry challenges, the programme aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions that contribute to sustainable sector growth.

“Thank you to the panel for selecting us for this year’s cohort – we look forward to collaborating on this exciting project.”

This nine-month Launch Academy programme will deliver bespoke support through a series of modules. These will include legal, marketing, export, accountancy, intellectual property (IP), investor readiness, technology assessment, and business case reviews – worth up to £60 000 per company. At programme close, the companies will have the chance to pitch to ORE Catapult’s network of private investors and industry members.

Companies

Reflex Marine Ltd, Cornwall : Engineering company whose JAVELIN solution has been designed to unlock the commercial potential of floating offshore wind through scalable, efficient, and low-impact anchoring technology.

: Engineering company whose JAVELIN solution has been designed to unlock the commercial potential of floating offshore wind through scalable, efficient, and low-impact anchoring technology. Bora Engineering, London : Engineering consultancy supporting the energy transition. Services for the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors include providing an optimised storage solution of mooring line reels on vessels to enhance anchor handling vessels (AHV) efficiency, reduce costs and CO 2 emissions.

: Engineering consultancy supporting the energy transition. Services for the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors include providing an optimised storage solution of mooring line reels on vessels to enhance anchor handling vessels (AHV) efficiency, reduce costs and CO emissions. Heavy Lift Projects Ltd, Edinburgh : Provider of marine and quayside heavy lift equipment for the mobilisation, construction, and maintenance of large and heavy components in the offshore wind sector, safely, and reliably.

: Provider of marine and quayside heavy lift equipment for the mobilisation, construction, and maintenance of large and heavy components in the offshore wind sector, safely, and reliably. METOL Ltd, Loughborough : A subsidiary of Hive Composites Ltd, offering thermoplastic polymeric oligomer compound for the manufacture of high performance, recyclable composite structures such as wind turbine blades.

: A subsidiary of Hive Composites Ltd, offering thermoplastic polymeric oligomer compound for the manufacture of high performance, recyclable composite structures such as wind turbine blades. Zero USV, Plymouth : Company aiming to build, own and operate a new series of low-carbon autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) starting with the Oceanus12 class, which will be offered for charter.

: Company aiming to build, own and operate a new series of low-carbon autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) starting with the Oceanus12 class, which will be offered for charter. Interocean, Glasgow : Independent project solutions and service provider specialising in delivering innovative solutions to the offshore energy and maritime sectors, currently developing an innovative repurposed mooring system used in oil and gas for floating offshore wind; reducing cost, complexity, and risk.

: Independent project solutions and service provider specialising in delivering innovative solutions to the offshore energy and maritime sectors, currently developing an innovative repurposed mooring system used in oil and gas for floating offshore wind; reducing cost, complexity, and risk. Vekta Group, Edinburgh : Digital technology and bespoke software developers delivering a cloud-driven secure platform that integrates complex data for more efficient, faster and more informed decision-making.

: Digital technology and bespoke software developers delivering a cloud-driven secure platform that integrates complex data for more efficient, faster and more informed decision-making. Unasys, Newcastle and Middlesborough : Experts in applying key processes and digital solutions, providing a platform that delivers real-time information through a visual ‘desktop’ interface, enabling scenario planning and analysis throughout the project lifecycle.

: Engineering design consultancy experienced in Finite Element Analysis which has designed the MurbTM a quick-deployment portable vertical axis floating turbine designed for temporary power supply in offshore applications.