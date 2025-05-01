Ørsted divests 24.5% stake in West of Duddon Sands offshore wind farm

Ørsted has completed a farm-down for a 24.5% stake in West of Duddon Sands offshore wind farm to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat.

The value of the transaction is £456.1 million on a debt-free basis. The transaction closed on 30 April 2025.

Located approximately 14 km off the UK west coast, West of Duddon Sands has been operating since 2014 and has a capacity of 389 MW.

Schroders Greencoat is a leader in renewable infrastructure asset investments with a combined net generating capacity of over 7 GW and £9.6 billion assets under management. This transaction builds on a strong collaboration between Ørsted and Schroders Greencoat who is also an existing partner on four Ørsted offshore wind farms: Waldney, Burbo Bank Extension, Hornsea 1, and Borkum Riffgrund 1.

With this transaction, Ørsted continues to deliver on its partnership and divestment programme as part of securing a robust capital structure, diversifying risk, and recycling capital.

Ørsted will retain a 25.5%, pro-rata consolidated interest in West of Duddon Sands and will remain the operator under the existing operations and maintenance agreement.

Based on a self-funded business plan, Ørsted is executing a more than 8 GW offshore wind construction programme, which will almost double the company’s installed offshore wind capacity and solidify the company’s position as a global leader in offshore wind.

Trond Westlie, Group CFO of Ørsted, responded: “Farm-downs and partnerships are an integral part of Ørsted’s business model and we’re pleased to expand our partnership with Schroders Greencoat, who has a proven track record in managing renewable energy infrastructure assets and is a highly valued partner to Ørsted. With this announcement we continue to deliver on our farm-down programme with a transaction that meets our strategic objectives for partnerships and divestments in terms of value creation, risk diversification, and capital recycling.”

As the leading offshore wind developer in the UK, Ørsted currently operates more than 5 GW of offshore wind capacity and has an additional 5 GW under construction or in development, including the Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4 projects, both of which have CfDs. Globally, Ørsted has installed 18.5 GW of renewable energy across offshore wind, onshore wind, solar photovoltaics, and battery storage, and has another more than 8 GW under construction.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.