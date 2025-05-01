Wind farm decommissioning consultancy service launched by Reblade

Reblade, the UK’s specialist in sustainable wind turbine removal, has announced the formal launch of its wind farm decommissioning consultancy service, expanding beyond its original focus on turbine blade repurposing to address the broader decommissioning challenges facing the renewable energy sector.

The new service provides wind farm operators with complete decommissioning support, from initial strategy development through to implementation. It is designed to help operators navigate the complex technical, environmental, and regulatory challenges of wind farm end-of-life management.

Steven Lindsay, Co-Founder of Reblade, responded: “Our expansion into full decommissioning consultancy was driven directly by client demand. While we established Reblade initially to address sustainable blade solutions, our customers consistently asked for broader support. They needed partners who could help them plan and manage the decommissioning of entire wind farms – we are now able to offer that.”

Reblade’s service essentially provides an externalised decommissioning team, allowing operators to access specialised expertise without building extensive in-house capabilities for what is often a periodic requirement.

The expanded consultancy service includes site-specific decommissioning strategies, stakeholder management, regulatory compliance, landowner engagement, decommissioning scopes of work, budget forecasting, and methodology development. To do this efficiently and responsively, Reblade has assembled a specialist team including project managers, planners, and ecologists to deliver this comprehensive service.

Lindsay added: “Proper decommissioning planning significantly reduces costs and environmental impact. Our approach incorporates best practices gained from hands-on experience bringing down wind turbines, processing blades, and reinstating land. This practical knowledge enables us to develop strategies that minimise costs while maximising material recovery and sustainable outcomes.”

This comes at a critical time for the UK renewable energy sector, as first-generation wind farms approach end of life, and operators face increasing pressure to demonstrate responsible decommissioning practices.

Fiona Lindsay, Managing Director of Reblade, continued: “As the wind energy industry matures, having experienced partners for end-of-life management becomes increasingly vital. Our goal is to transform decommissioning from a potential liability into a well-managed process that protects operators' reputations and optimises costs.”

Founded in 2021 and drawing on 30+ years of combined experience in wind turbine blade maintenance and wind farm site design, Reblade was the first specialist wind turbine decommissioning service in the UK. The company’s service is designed around pragmatic material management protocols, avoiding sending material to landfill, with a strong focus on circularity and sustainability. The company’s mission is to transform the complex, costly, and risky process of wind farm decommissioning into a well-managed, environmentally responsible, and commercially optimal transition.

