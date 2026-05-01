BayWa r.e. boosts European renewables with dual wind farm sale

BayWa r.e. has completed the sale of two wind farms in Poland and Italy.

With a combined capacity of approximately 80 MW, these operating asset and project sales represent a significant contribution towards Europe’s renewable energy output and ambitions.

Firstly, in Poland, BayWa r.e. has completed the sale of its 30 MW Kamionka wind farm to ENGIE Zielona Energia, the Polish renewable energy division of the global ENGIE Group. The acquisition represents a strategic milestone for ENGIE Zielona Energia as it continues to expand its renewable energy footprint in Poland. The wind farm, located in Kamionka in Myslibórz County, West Pomeranian Province in north-western Poland, has been in operation since March 2012.

Throughout its operational lifetime, the Kamionka project has been managed by the BayWa r.e. Group, who have overseen both its technical and commercial performance. The wind farm consists of 12 turbines of 2.5 MW each, with a total installed capacity of 30 MW. Its annual electricity production is equivalent to the consumption of 27 115 Polish households, making it a meaningful contributor to Poland’s renewable energy supply.

Secondly, in Italy, an agreement has been signed to sell the entire share capital of Sirio Rinnovabili s.r.l. – the company holding the rights to develop the ‘Vallelunga’ wind farm project – to the Italian renewable energy producer, Alerion.

The wind farm project will be built in the municipalities of Vallelunga Pratameno (CL), Sclafani Bagni (PA), and Valledolmo (PA). The connection works will take place in the municipality of Cammarata (AG), where a new electrical substation is planned to be built, forming part of the national electricity grid owned by Terna S.p.A. Authorised in January 2025, the plant will have a total capacity of 48.8 MW and an annual net energy production of approximately 120 GWh, equivalent to the energy needs of around 45 000 households.

BayWa r.e. has directly overseen all activities related to the project up to the point of sale, ensuring its technical maturity and guaranteeing the conditions for subsequent efficient implementation. The subsequent phases of detailed design, including technological choices, as well as the construction and installation of the wind turbines, will be the responsibility of the purchaser.

Dr Daniel Gaefke, COO of BayWa r.e. commented: “This two-country deal further strengthens BayWa r.e.’s position as a trusted provider of reliable renewable energy assets across Europe. Both transactions are part of a broader series of deals we are progressing this year, reflecting the strength and depth of our pipeline. They also highlight our capacity to partner with a wide spectrum of investors, engaging diversified international actors as well as strong local developers and operators.”

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