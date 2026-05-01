Qualitas Energy secures permits for 59 MW of wind capacity in Germany

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has secured permits for two wind energy projects located in Rhineland-Palatinate and Lower Saxony, Germany. With a combined capacity exceeding 59 MW, these projects further reinforce the company’s late-stage development pipeline in the country.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, the permit covers the construction of three wind turbines, each with a capacity of 6.8 MW, resulting in a total installed capacity of 20.4 MW.

In parallel, Qualitas Energy is advancing a repowering project in Lower Saxony, where five existing turbines will be replaced by seven modern and higher-capacity units. This upgrade will increase the site’s total installed capacity to 39 MW.

Once operational, the two projects will generate enough renewable electricity to supply more than 39 000 households.

Johannes Overbeck, CEO of Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, said: “These permitting milestones reflect the strength and quality of our in-house development capabilities. At the same time, further digitalisation and acceleration of permitting processes remain critical to enabling a faster expansion of renewable energy. We are well positioned to further expand our footprint in Germany through targeted acquisitions and continued investment in high-potential renewable energy assets.”

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