GE Renewable Energy wins onshore wind energy contract in Vietnam

GE Renewable Energy has announced that it has secured a contract with BIM Wind JSC (BIM Wind), a project joint venture company between AC Energy, the power generation platform of Ayala Corporation – one of the largest Philippine conglomerates – and BIM Energy Holding, the renewable energy platform of BIM Group – one of Vietnam’s largest privately-owned conglomerates – to supply, install and commission GE Cypress onshore wind turbines for BIM Wind’s 88 MW wind farm located in South Central Vietnam.

The 88 MW order is GE Renewable Energy’s largest Cypress platform deal in South-East Asia, eclipsing three other Cypress orders in Vietnam over the last 12 months. It includes a 15-year full-service agreement. The project is expected to be commissioned and operational by the end of 3Q2021. All turbines will be equipped with the two-piece blade design.

Mr. Doan Quoc Huy, Chief Executive Officer of BIM Energy said: “GE’s Cypress technology is the right platform for our first wind farm in Vietnam and we are delighted to partner with GE Renewable Energy as we aim to develop at least 1000 MW of clean energy by 2025 contributing to Vietnam’s vision for cleaner sources of energy.”

The Cypress onshore wind platform continues to be the technology of choice in Vietnam and a good fit for the area's wind resource and land use. The platform enables significant Annual Energy Production (AEP) improvements, increased efficiency in service ability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately more value for customers.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.