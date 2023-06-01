OX2 sells 27 MW onshore wind farm in Italy

OX2 has signed a contract to sell a 27 MW onshore wind farm in Foggia, Italy, to Glennmont Partners, one of Europe’s largest fund managers focusing exclusively on investments in clean energy infrastructure. This is the first project OX2 divests in Ita-ly. The transaction is expected to be recorded in 3Q24.

OX2 will remain the owner of the project during the construction phase and the project will be handed over to the buyer at start of operation. Construction is estimated to start in August 2023 and is scheduled to be completed by September 2024.

“We are happy to announce the divestment of our first project in Italy. Italy is a market with great long-term potential, and we are looking forward to developing more projects in onshore wind, as well as solar and energy storage. We are also happy that the buyer is Nuveen Infrastructure that has a very strong track record of clean energy investments,” said Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2 AB.

“We are delighted to have signed this agreement with OX2 to expand our portfolio of onshore wind projects in Italy. Acquiring the project via a forward COD purchase enables our investors to benefit from the stable returns while avoiding the risk associated with construction. The deal fits particularly with our brownfield infrastructure investment strategy, and will deliver low-cost, clean, domestically-produced power to Southern Italy,” added Joost Bergsma, Founder of Glennmont Partners from Nuveen.

Once commissioned, OX2 will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of the project under a five-year agreement, optimising the production and supervising its operations.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.